I wake up each morning to the smell of coffee. My husband gets up each morning to make coffee and leave it on my bedside table for me. I get text messages throughout the day telling me he misses me or how lucky he is to have me. Sometimes just a simple I love you. Romance for me is not about elaborate expressions. It's about the daily things that put a smile on my face. Don’t get me wrong, he can exceed my expectations and surprise me. He proposed at the top of the Space Needle in Seattle Washington with tears in his eyes, in front of a crowd of people, no doubt he was terrified. He isn’t the type to like attention. He always keeps my car full of gas, so I never have to stop. My lunch is packed for work every day with a note telling me some sweet thing about how much and why he loves me. He has an old soul for a husband. He holds doors open for me no matter where we are, holds the umbrella over me in the rain, and plans sweet surprise dinner dates for us. At night, he always makes sure I am completely covered up and tucks me in as if I am a child, which I adore. My husband does these things for the pure joy of seeing a smile on my face and knowing that I am a happy wife. It’s a positive attitude about doing the small things that make him who he is. Others see it and tell me how lucky I am to have such a sweet and caring husband. That's what makes my husband, Jonathan Shad “Tank” Hollifield, the most romantic man in Monroe County.
Most Romantic Man nominee: Jonathan Shad “Tank” Hollifield
