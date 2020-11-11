Today, Nov. 11, 2020 marks the 10th anniversary of the dedication of the Monroe County Veterans Memorial. The Monroe County Veterans Memorial Committee, under the leadership of Ernest Jackson, Glover Stuart and Linwood Grant, worked diligently for more than seven years to gain community support and funding to make this memorial a reality. Others serving on the original Monroe County Veterans Memorial Committee were M. Allison Brown, Susan Vaughan Burns, Larry Evans, Jane Joyner Hampton, Mike Lewis, Ernest Morgan, Dan Stewart and George Willlis.
Out of concern for the health and safety of our veterans and their families in this time of pandemic, the decision was made not to have a large group observation ceremony as has been done in previous years. We hope to resume our regular Veterans Day Observation programs in 2021.
The Monroe County Veterans Memorial represents the respect and gratitude felt by the citizens of Monroe County for those men and women who have ensured that our homeland is protected and that we are able to live in a country where we may enjoy the benefits of liberty. Members of the Armed Services have accepted the responsibility to protect and defend our Nation and we are grateful to them for their dedication to freedom.
Out Veterans Memorial lists on granite walls the names of the Monroe County Honor Roll—those Monroe Countians who made the supreme sacrifice while on active duty during World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam Conflict and military action in the Persian Gulf and against worldwide terrorism. Pavers on the floor of the Memorial list almost 700 additional men and women from Monroe County who have served in the Armed Services of our great country.
Last year, as plans were begun for an enlarged observation marking this 10th anniversary, one of our World War II Veterans, Rev. Dr. Grover Tyler, agreed to pronounce the invocation for this observation. Dr. Tyner served overseas on active duty in Italy and Corsica with the Army Medical Administration Corps during 1943-46. He joined the Army Reserve in 1946, transferred to Army Chaplaincy in 1950 and remained in the Reserves through 1972, retiring at the rank of Lt. Colonel. He served as President of the Philippine Baptist Theological Seminary 1965-87. Since returning to Georgia, he has remained active in missionary and church work. We thank Dr. Tyner for his many years of service to God and country.
These are Dr. Tyner’s words for this Veterans Day Observation:
“Dear Heavenly Father, On this special Veterans’ Day we want to express our appreciation for those whose memories flood our minds on the occasion which we now celebrate. We are grateful for everything they did which has made possible our lives today. We ask for strength to fulfill our personal responsibilities in the coming year. May we do our best to honor You and our country as the veterans have in past generations. Amen.”
As you pass by our Veterans Memorial today and this week, note the red, white and blue floral arrangement that is placed at the foot of the obelisk in honor of all veterans. This obelisk contains the dedicatory statement, emblems of the six branches of service and information about the service of American men and women. One granite wall contains the words to the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America. Take time to read and to think on these words. One wall of our memorial remains blank, serving as a reminder that America must ever remain vigilant to protect her freedom.
Thank you, Veterans, for you service and sacrifice for our country.