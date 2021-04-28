On Saturday, May 8 if you are near the square in Forsyth between 5 and 8 p.m., listen for the sounds of some great gospel music coming from the open lot on North Jackson Street behind Persons Banking Company. The Freeman family is hosting a tribute to Betty Freeman King Stewart, who passed away on March 24, “A Musical Celebration of Life.”
Betty would have turned 65 on May 7, but COVID took the vibrant minister of music away from her host of family, extended family and friends with little warning. Her sister, Sandy Buckner, said she and Betty have talked for several years about having a block party to celebrate the life of their mother, Annie Grace Freeman, who passed away in May 2012. Sandy decided this is the time to bring everyone together to celebrate Betty’s life.
Betty was one of the four daughters of Rev. Frank Freeman Jr. and Annie Grace Freeman. The Freeman sisters, Betty, Carolyn (known to many as the Bird Lady because of her devotion to the Atlanta Falcons as their ultimate fan), Sandy and Shamille filled many local churches, homes and events with the sounds of their music. Sandy, who is a professional singer, has performed many times at Forsyth Better Hometown/Main Street events and always liked to get Betty on the stage with her.
Sandy said although it’s a lot of work to put the celebration together, it’s something she wants to do and needs to do for all the people who loved Betty. COVID restrictions kept everyone from being able to get together like they wanted at the time of her death. Plans for the parking lot at Freeman Funeral Home were moved to the gravesite of their mother and father so that people could distance better, but it wasn’t enough.
“We have a huge family, and Betty was loved by everyone,” said Sandy.
Sandy first thought of having the celebration on the square but decided the open area, where Forsyth Farmers Market is held, will let people bring their lawn chairs and picnic baskets and enjoy the music and each other with room to spread out. People are also welcome to drop by for a while if they can’t stay the whole time.
Sandy said Betty was only sick for a couple of weeks, and she didn’t have any underlying health conditions. She was hoarse at first but thought little of it since she was often hoarse after pushing her voice to its limit giving her all to her congregation as minister of music. Sandy said she and Betty worked together at Bentley & Sons Funeral Home in Macon, and Betty often comforted families by telling them how happy the deceased was now to be with family members who had gone before and were waiting to sing and celebrate with them again. Sandy said it’s her turn to share that image of Betty now.
“Don’t grieve, don’t be sad,” she said. “They’re having a hallelujah good time.”
She said one special treat at the celebration on May 8 will be Betty’s daughter Marissa’s beautiful voice. Sandy said Betty always had to push Marissa to sing in public, but she sang at her mother’s funeral and is going to sing at the celebration.
The musical roots in the Freeman family go wide and deep. There was Aunt Lillie Mae who was an opera singer. Mother Annie Grace sang professionally. Sandy’s son, Jon Clawd, made a name in the hip-hop genre before he finished high school and has expanded his ventures in the entertainment field. Carolyn earned a music degree at Tift College and traveled the world with the Tift College choir.
Sandy said it’s traditional for 60-70 family members to gather at Uncle Larry Evans’ house at Thanksgiving and that music is always part of the gathering. That tradition was greatly missed in 2020, which is another reason Sandy felt the need to create a time for family and friends to come together.
Unfortunately, what will be missing is Betty’s sense of humor. Sandy laughed as she recalled getting Betty on stage on the square, teasing her as “bow-legged Betty” and watching her clown for the audience.
“She was just a clown,” said Sandy. “She was so funny.”
Betty retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad in Atlanta after over 30 years. She was married to Manson Stewart since November 1990. She was Minister of Music for the last 25 years at J.S. Hammond Missionary Baptist Church, after also serving Kynette UMC, Towaliga County Line Baptist and Mt. Patmos Baptist. She was the first black Miss Monroe County, co-president of her junior class and senior class homecoming representative.
She loved children, especially all of her grandchildren. There’s a lot to celebrate about her life.