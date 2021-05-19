An Albany man faces drugs and weapons charges after leading state troopers and Monroe County deputies on a chase that ended in a crash just off the courthouse square.
It started around 4 p.m. on Friday, May 14 when a trooper clocked a 2017 Dodge Charger speeding on I-75 south around the Rumble Road exit and tried to make a stop. The Charger exited at Rumble Road and wound up going back north on Hwy. 41 to Forsyth.
Pat O’Quinn of Forsyth told the Reporter he was driving north on Hwy. 41 when he saw the Charger barreling toward him in his rear view mirror with the trooper chasing. O’Quinn said he jerked his wheel to the right in front of Monroe Academy and the suspect jerked left into the oncoming lane, narrowly missing him.
“It’s a miracle no one was killed,” said O’Quinn. “One lady pulled over and was crying on the side of the road because he almost hit her.”
As they approached the courthouse square, the suspect went into the oncoming lane by the new city hall. A state trooper tried to spin out the suspect there striking the right side of the Charger. When he kept going the trooper struck his car again and this time the suspect spun into a parked Ford F-150 in front of United Bank. Monroe County deputies joined the trooper in boxing in the suspect and held him at gunpoint and he surrendered.
The suspect, Kelsey Rayner, 24, was not injured. He was charged with Speeding in Excess of Maximum Limits; Unlawful to Purchase, Possess, or Have Control of Any Controlled Substance; Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer; Possession of Firearm or Knife During Certain Crimes (2 counts); Possession and Use of Drug-Related Objects; Reckless Driving; Use of Safety Belts in Passenger Vehicles; and Aggressive Driving.