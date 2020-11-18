Monroe County deputies seized $70,000 cash from two Albany men on I-75 who had conflicting stories, one saying that he made the money as a DJ.
Cpl. Thomas Haskins stopped a 2009 black Dodge Journey for following too closely around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. The driver, Edward Moultrie, 43, of Albany, stopped on I-75 N near North Lee Street. A passenger, Jabyron Richardson, 41, and a child were also in the vehicle. Haskins saw that Richardson was sweating heavily and both men appeared extremely nervous.
Haskins also noticed the vehicle had an extraordinarily strong odor of air freshener. Richardson told Haskins the car belonged to his brother and they were leaving from Macon, but they were “lost”. He said they were headed back to South Carolina. Moultrie told Haskins they were leaving from his “cousin’s house” and headed to Atlanta. Haskins asked the men why they had conflicting stories about their destination, to which Moultrie became agitated and asked why the deputy was questioning him.
Haskins told him he was suspicious of some type of illegal activity, due to their conflicting stories, body language, and overly strong air freshener. Moultrie denied consent to search the vehicle and Sgt. John Thompson deployed K9 Kahn, who alerted on the car, giving them probable cause to search it.
A large amount of cash was found in a plastic bag in the driver side backseat of the vehicle. Thompson also found cash in the center console which brought the total to $70,220.
Haskins asked Richardson who the money belonged to and he told him the money was just money they “had”. Haskins then spoke with Moultrie who said he had the money because he was going to buy a “speaker” in Atlanta and the speakers were priced anywhere from $20,000 to $40,000. He said he did not have any specific speakers in mind, nor did he know where he was going to buy a speaker.
Haskins asked Moultrie where he got the cash, to which he replied that he was a “DJ”, and he made $50,000 to $100,000 per night in cash money. He also said he did not report his cash to the IRS as income. Haskins informed him that it was tax fraud to not report income to the IRS. Moultrie stated he reported “some” of his income to the IRS, however he did not file taxes in 2019.
Moultrie was released with a written warning for following too close. The cash was seized and turned over to the DEA. Moultrie and Richardson were given a case number in reference to the cash seizure.