Monroe County 4-H'ers competed at Junior Senior District Project Achievement Friday through Sunday, March 4-6. All five of Monroe County’s Senior (9th-12th grade) 4-H’ers won first place in their respective categories, which means a trip to State Congress in Atlanta over the summer to compete again for a chance to Master, the highest honor in 4-H, and to compete for a trip to National Congress.
Lexy Chambers won 1st place in Food Labs: Dairy Foods; Caroline Hampton won 1st place in Outdoor Recreation; Madison Justice won 1st in Food Safety and Preservation; Abby Etheridge won 1st in Performing Arts: Vocal; and Aaron Wiggins won 1st in Robotics.
Monroe County’s Junior (7th-8th grade) 4-H’ers all also placed. Marissa Clements placed 1st in Performing Arts: Vocal; Connor Yates placed 2nd in Food Labs: Pizza; and Tyler Johnson placed 3rd in Sports: Team.
Project Achievement is a self-directed, individual competition that helps students develop leadership, creativity, public speaking skills, record keeping, and more. Project Achievement is interest-led. Participants select a project area of interest, research the topic, write a presentation, and present it to others. Monroe County is proud of the 4-H’ers’ hard work and dedication.