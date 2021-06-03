Monroe County teachers and administrators will be getting another COVID bonus in September.
Returning certified personnel will get an additional $2,000 with their paycheck in September and new certified employees will be getting $750. The money comes from the federal CARES Act passed for COVID relief.
Some teachers who retired this spring have reportedly expressed their disappointment that new employees will get a bonus while long-time loyal ones who retired won’t be. Monroe County schools had already given $1,000 bonuses to all employees on April 30
Assistant superintendent Jackson Daniel said in April that Monroe County is slated to get $615,273 for CARES Act teacher bonuses. These are state and federal funds that are separate from other CARES Act funds the school system is getting.
Daniel said state and federal tax and social security (FICA) were to be deducted from the $1,000 bonuses in April but payments to the Teachers Retirement System won’t be deducted. It’s not clear whether the bonuses in September will be taxed as well.