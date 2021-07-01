Forsyth Planning & Zoning Commission recommended approval for plans for a new convenience store and retail shops beside the Super 8 motel, 436 Tift College Drive at its June 28 meeting. The property, which belongs to Ajesh Patel, will add gas islands, a convenience store and two spaces for retail stores next to the hotel. The new building will back up to the Waffle House.
It would be the third new convenience store in the city in the last year (Royal Seven and Valero), the 13th overall in the city, and the 24th in Monroe County. A new QuikTrip under construction would make it 14 convenience stores in the city.
Jennie Caldwell of Bryant Engineering presented plans to the Planning & Zoning Commission. She had made a preliminary presentation to the Commission and had utilized comments from its members in creating the final design. She requested a variance to have the gas pumps in front of the convenience store rather than behind it.
The variance got a green light from the Planning & Zoning Commission. Planning & Zoning member Martin Presley said they should consider changing the requirement that gas pumps be in back of buildings because they have approved so many variances to put them in front.
“It would be a unique situation to want them in the back,” said Presley. “We’ve been doing this for years.”
“We need to add it to the list of things we want to change,” said Planning & Zoning chair Steve Coleman.
Coleman asked how the I-75 commercial truck-only lanes are expected to affect the property. Forsyth economic development director Tammie Pierson said that plans have been revised and are now only expected to take 15-20 percent of road frontage from the Waffle House and won’t affect the Super 8 Hotel property directly.
Caldwell said the property is narrow and engineers have worked hard not to restrict the traffic flow between the motel and the new building. She has planned for 120 parking spaces, which is the minimum required by city zoning for the motel, convenience store, a restaurant and two retail stores. Coleman asked her to work in four more parking spaces in case one of the retail spaces should be considered for restaurant space, and Caldwell said she could do so. Coleman asked if the hotel pool will be removed, and she said it will. She said the existing billboard will stay and they have worked around it and have worked to provide the required access for fire vehicles.
“I think the design is the best use of the property,” said Coleman.
Coleman and Planning & Zoning member Phillip English asked that there be as much landscaping as possible to make the building attractive. Approval of the variance to put the gas pumps in front will go to city council for final approval. The preliminary site design approval is final with the Planning & Zoning Commission.