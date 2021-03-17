By Diane Glidewell
There will soon be even more points of interest for Forsythians and visitors to note as six city utility boxes are transformed into community works of art, each with an underlying message of what is special about Forsyth and Monroe County. Plans are to install the selected designs before Easter.
Forsyth Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director Gilda Stanbery announced that a committee has chosen the six pieces of art that will become a part of the downtown Forsyth landscape. The project is funded in part by a Vibrant Community grant from the Georgia Council of the Arts with additional funding from the City of Forsyth and the Forsyth CVB. Forsyth Main Street and the 1823 Artisan Guild also partnered on the project to expand the public art initiative in Forsyth.
Stanbery said there were 19 art submissions. Artists were asked to create a design based on the theme of what is special about Forsyth and Monroe County that could be digitally reproduced as a vinyl wrap to adorn a utility box. The boxes are of various shapes and sizes. Artists will receive a $250 honorarium for each selected work after the wrap is completed.
The selected works are a notable variety of subjects and styles. They will grace the utility boxes near the Forsyth CVB, Scoops Ice Cream, United Bank and two near Robins Financial Credit Union. Two designs submitted by Megan Thomas were picked. The other artists are Taylor Alexandria, Denise Buff & John Belknap, Elizabeth Hickman and Pat DeVane Burns.
The grant is a challenge to use surprise public art “to further establish the community as a dynamic center of creativity and as a destination for visitors.”