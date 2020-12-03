A resident of the Whispering Pines assisted living facility attacked a nurse and was arrested for simple battery and other charges around 11 a.m. on Nov. 14. According to the sheriff’s incident report, deputy Dalton Mosely responded to the call and spoke to Missy Wallace, 43, of Bolingbroke, who had a cut on the bridge of her nose and blood on her arms. She told him she hated living there but couldn’t remember how she was injured.
EMS was notified and Cpl. Jacob Justice arrived and stood with Wallace while Mosely talked to nurse Brenda Dugger, 60, of Macon. Dugger said Wallace had an episode and became irate, throwing a water bottle and began attacking her, trying to strike her in the face. Dugger stated she was able to push Wallace away and close the door to her office while Wallace continued beating on the door.
A witness, Opie Mathis, said he saw Wallace beat on the door, throw a lamp at the door and tear a fire extinguisher from the wall. He said she then broke a vase over the top of her head, cutting her face.
Dugger had an injured finger and said she was shaken up. The administrator of Whispering Pines, Susan Adams told Mosely she did not want Wallace at that location anymore and would be sending him all her medication. Adams said she wanted to press charges for the damages and Wallace was arrested and taken to jail for simple battery and criminal trespass.