Ava McKallip is one of the top scholars in Mary Persons Class of 2021, but she said that having the highest grade point average in her class was never really one of her goals. She said she just wanted to do well in her classes and have good grades.
Ava was recognized for her academic excellence earlier this year when she was named a National Merit Scholarship Program Finalist, which resulted in her received a full scholarship to the University of Alabama. She achieved this distinction through her score on the PSAT, the preliminary SAT taken by approximately 1.5 million high school juniors in October 2019. In September 2020, she was named one of 16,000 semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program. Semifinalists are determined proportionately by state, and score cut-offs vary each year.
She advanced to finalist by completing an application and having a qualifying SAT score. Mary Persons counselor Teresa Roller couldn’t recall another National Merit Finalist from Mary Persons.
Ava said she is looking forward to beginning college at the University of Alabama, where she plans to study environmental engineering in a five-year program that combines engineering and business degrees. She found her interest in environmental science in a virtual Advanced Placement (AP) class she took during the pandemic.
Ava said she would advise younger students to take AP classes, even though they usually require more work than other classes, because they give new knowledge and insights. She said she saw many connections between her classes and subjects through different AP classes.
As well as excelling academically, Ava was part of the successful Mary Persons track team, contributing to the 4 X 800m relay team that placed 8th in the state. She also ran the 800m individual distance and has been a member of the Mary Persons cross country team since she was in 7th grade.
Ava has been a competitive swimmer since she was 10 and is now teaching swimming lessons and working at her pool. She looks forward to trying a new sport in college intramurals.
Asked if she spends a lot of time studying to maintain her good grades, Ava said it depends on the class. She said she put in a lot of study time in her AP history classes, but they were some of her favorites, especially U.S. History with Martin Magda. Ava said although she likes history best, she feels she does better in science and math and that it’s the best direction for her career.
As a member of Mu Alpha Theta, the math honor society, she shared her math skills by tutoring Mary Persons students before and after school.This was one of the activities she missed when the pandemic changed the structure of school. She said she didn’t mind doing schoolwork on line but missed the opportunity to interact with people and socialize.
Ava is the daughter of Rob & Jill McKalllip. Her father is a professor at Mercer University, and her mother teaches math at Mary Persons. She has an older sister, Rilyn, who is attending the University of Richmond in Virginia, a younger sister, Maela, and a brother, Isaac, in 8th and 7th grade respectively at Monroe County Middle School.
Rilyn was the valedictorian of Mary Persons Class of 2019; so Ava is carrying on a family tradition. Ava said she didn’t think of herself as competing with Rilyn because “her grades were way better than mine.” She said her parents never pressured her to compete academically.
“They just expected us to do well and we did,” she said.
And what will she say to her classmates and others at the Mary Persons graduation ceremony as she steps to the podium to speak as class salutatorian? Ava says she hasn’t thought much about it, yet. She didn’t want to waste time writing a speech in case final grade calculations bumped her down a spot and let her escape speech-making duties.