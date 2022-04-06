Sherrye Battle is a candidate for Monroe County Board of Education District 1. She is a native of Memphis, Tenn. who came to Forsyth to attend Tift College and has made Forsyth her home ever since. Upon graduating from Tift, Battle applied for a teaching position at Monroe County Middle School, where she had completed her student teaching, and was hired by Principal Cecil Porter.
Battle taught science for 32 years, one year at Mary Persons and the rest at Monroe County’s middle school, before retiring in 2010. Retirement couldn’t keep her away from teaching, however. She worked as a substitute teacher in various Monroe County Schools, primarily at Mary Persons, from the fall of 2010 until 2019-20 and also taught GED students through Central Georgia Technical College for about two years.
Through CGTC Battle was referred to the GED program at Burruss Correctional Institute and after two years transitioned to teaching inmates working toward their high school diplomas through Foothills Charter School. Battle said that working at Burruss is one of the most rewarding things she has done as a teacher because of how appreciative the students are.
“I love the children of Monroe County,” said Battle when asking why she is seeking a seat on the Board of Education. “We have a wonderful school system, teachers and administration, but we can improve, especially from the child’s point of view.”
She said she wants to see more emphasis on teachers interacting with students. She said the remote learning brought about by Covid has shown that while technology is good, it has taken away from the real meaning of teaching.
“It can’t beat a smile, a hug,” she said. “We need to be aware of the total child.”
Battle, who holds a Masters degree from Fort Valley State and is just short of completing her Specialist degree, said that when she attended BOE meetings in person and virtually, she felt that stakeholders weren’t encouraged to express their opinions to the board. She said people looked frustrated and angry because they couldn’t tell board members their concerns.
“We need more stakeholder input,” said Battle. “I like to listen. I’m willing to hear all sides. I want District 1 constituents to come talk with me, not to me, so that we can begin to resolve issues.”
She said that when she began thinking about running for the seat, she read the BOE bylaws and other pertinent paperwork to understand what she could do. She held a Meet & Greet at Kynette United Methodist Church on March 18 to begin that journey of listening.
Something else that Battle would like to see at Monroe County Schools is more emphasis on the CTAE (Career, Technical & Agricultural Education) programs. She thinks that having more students trained in career skills will benefit both the students and the community. It will bring businesses and industry looking for skilled workers to Forsyth and it will keep more students in the area.
Battle is married to Leonard Battle, and they have two adult children. Davion Battle holds a teaching degree in music and is working on his doctorate. He is a keyboardist who works at churches and various events. Dr. Katrina Nychole Battle lives in Austin, Texas and works with environmental quality air emissions.
This is Battle’s first time to seek an elected office, but after working with middle school students for over 30 years, she feels ready for the challenge of dealing with people as she campaigns and as she represents constituents on the board.