At its March 9 meeting Monroe County Board of Education approved the retirement of T.G. Scott Elementary principal Dr. Richard Bazemore effective June 30. It also approved the retirement of T.G. Scott Assistant Principal Michelle Collier and T.G. Scott media specialist Cassandra Ogletree, who has over 30 years of service to Monroe County Schools.
Other members of the T.G. Scott staff who submitted their retirement are Kathy Dennis, clerical, Valerie Grier, speech/language pathologist, and Curtis Moore, head custodian.
Retiring from Mary Persons is CTAE teacher Rosalyn Sparks. Teacher Jenise Watts is retiring from Hubbard Elementary. System family services coordinator Gwen Byrd, who received her 15-year service pin at the meeting, will retire May 27.
At the same meeting the board announced the selection of Dr. MeQuanta McCord as principal at Hubbard Elementary to replace Jay Johnston, who announced his retirement earlier. McCord has served as assistant principal at Hubbard Elementary since 2012.
Resignations accepted at the March 9 meeting included Mary Persons teacher Ashleigh Hightower and K.B. Sutton Elementary school nurse Melanie Ladner.
There were five new teachers hired for Mary Persons, including Courtney Beaver, Ciara Evans, Delvin Jordan, Jill Smith and Jessica Stephens. The start date for the five is July 27. Sydney Rumney was hired for the 2021-22 school year as system speech/language pathologist, And Terry Lucear was hired effective March 10 as Monroe County Middle School custodian.
Bus monitor Brenda Banks and bus driver Isaac Holmes were terminated effective Feb. 12.
As of March 11, Monroe County Schools were advertising for a principal and assistant principal at T.G. Scott Elementary, an assistant principal at Hubbard Elementary, an instructional coach at Hubbard Elementary, a gifted teacher at T.G. Scott Elementary and an elementary teacher for the school system.
Monroe County Schools are advertising for an English teacher, a math teacher and a JROTC Senior Army Instructor at Mary Persons. Monroe County Middle School is looking for an English Language Arts and/or Social Sciences teacher and a special education teacher. T.G. Scott Elementary has an opening for a media specialist. K.B. Sutton needs a school nurse and Monroe County Schools are advertising for a system-wide speech/language pathologist. Other jobs for support staff include bus driver, bus monitor, and instructional paraprofessionals at Monroe County Middle School and Mary Persons. There is also an opening for a food service/school nutrition food assistant.