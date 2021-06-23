Help is on the way for Forsyth’s beleaguered Verizon cell phone service, but it will take at least two more months. Workers erected a new cell phone tower behind the county road department on Montpelier Drive last week. But Cody
Dunn of Network Installation Service, left, told the Reporter on Tuesday it’ll be about two more months before equipment arrives allowing them to turn it on. Dunn said the tower will serve a 6-mile radius, covering almost the entire city of Forsyth. Locals have complained for years about a veritable “iron dome” of poor cell service in Forsyth.