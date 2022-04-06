Eva Bilderback is seeking reelection to the Monroe County Board of Education District 7 seat. She has lived in Monroe County for 22 and a half years and is in her 16th year of serving on the Board of Education.
She said she first ran for the board when her youngest son was a student in Monroe County Schools. Some of his needs as a student weren’t being met, and she felt she could be a voice for other parents and students who might have concerns that were different from what other board members were addressing. She said that throughout her tenure on the board she has tried to be accessible to everyone in the county, to listen and to bring their concerns to the board.
Bilderback has three adult children and a daughter, Nevaeh, who is a 4th grader at T.G. Scott Elementary. She also has six grandchildren and just welcomed a great grandchild on March 6. She has been an active volunteer at Monroe County schools during her tenure on the BOE, particularly at T.G. Scott since Nevaeh started school, and feels that involvement has made her a more informed and proactive board member.
She would like to serve another term on the board because she wants to continue to advocate for students, parents, teachers and staff. She has learned a lot through the training she has received as a board member, including the conferences she has attended each year. She has usually completed more board member training than required each year.
One project that she hopes to see the board consider is building an elementary school in the Bolingbroke area as the census in the school system determines it is time to add another school. She said it is often difficult for parents in Bolingbroke to get to Forsyth for school activities, and students commuting from Bolingbroke to the schools in Forsyth may spend as much as an hour on the bus. She has talked with Bolingbroke area parents who put their children in private school in Macon primarily so that they can be more involved with the school.
In a related issue, Bilderback would like to see air conditioning in all Monroe County school buses, especially since school now starts in early August.
Bilderback is married to Mike Bilderback, who served as chair of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners. She is retired from the U.S. Post Office and has been active in ministries at Mable White Baptist Church since moving to Monroe County. She finds work in the women’s jail ministry rewarding, including playing on the Lady Saints softball team, which plays against inmate teams and creates a good rapport for ministry. She sang in the church choir and is eager to see the choir return to full capacity again.
“I know we can’t make everyone happy, but I always want [Monroe County Schools] to strive to be better, to go from #9 to #1,” said Bilderback. “We are always looking for ways to improve.”