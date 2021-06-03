Monroe County deputies closed the popular Dames Ferry campground and boat ramp on Lake Juliette at the kickoff of the holiday weekend on Friday after a park ranger found a California man dead in his car.
Here’s what happened according to a Monroe County sheriff’s report: state park ranger Steve Togue on Friday morning noticed a 2017 Honda Civic parked up the hill from the boat ramp. He had seen the same vehicle at the park off and on for about 10 days. When he checked the car he found a dead body inside and called the sheriff’s office around 9:58 a.m. on Friday, May 28.
Cpl. Thomas Haskins responded and identified the man as Rou Gu Li, 30, of Brisbane, Calif., near San Francisco. He found the body in the driver’s seat with the door open with a large pool blood inside the vehicle and on the ground. Thomas determined the man had been dead for an extended amount of time and saw that he had a large cut on his left arm. Two knives, both with blood on them, were found inside the car. There were several bottles of open wine inside the vehicle along with three red stained spills, which appeared to be vomit.
Park ranger Togue said he had seen the same vehicle around 10 days ago at the campground and the vehicle had been parked at that location for three days, but he had not seen it since. Togue stated he thought the man was homeless, and simply living out of his vehicle. The address on Li’s license is a 2,200-square-foot home in Brisbane, Calif. that Zillow estimates is worth $1.4 million.
The sheriff’s office concluded that Li had intentionally cut himself, and there was no indication of any type of foul play. The corpse was turned over to Monroe Memorial Chapel to be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for examination. The park was reopened after the scene was cleared.