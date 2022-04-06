Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman told Monroe County Board of Education on March 31 that all Monroe County Schools employees will received the $2,000 Governor’s Educator Supplement in their May paychecks. The bonus will be subject to the employee’s regular deductions, including federal and state tax, social security and Medicare but won’t be subject to the Teachers’ Retirement deduction.
Hickman said the state QBE (Quality Basic Education) funding will pay for the majority of the bonus but not all of it. Monroe County Schools finance director Chris Johnson said each county “earns” QBE positions according student enrollment but doesn’t earn positions for some, like chorus and band directors. He estimated that the total cost of the bonus for Monroe County employees will be about $1.4 million, with the state funding just over $1 million. Hickman said pre-K teachers and parapros had already been approved for $2,000 bonuses before the latest legislative action and won’t receive an additional bonus. They already got $1,000 and will have the second $1,000 added to their April checks. The bonuses for pre-K teachers and paraprofessionals was funded by Bright from the Start, which is funded by the Georgia lottery. Hickman said the $2,000 bonuses to all educators in Georgia fulfills the remainder of Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign promise to provide $5,000 to educators. Teachers received a $3,000 state pay increase in 2019.
Johnson said Monroe County Schools issued 668 paychecks in March, and the local school systems must fund its portion of Social Security for the bonus as well as the positions not covered by QBE. Employees not on payroll on Jan. 4, 2022 aren’t included in the bonus. Johnson estimated Monroe County Schools will need to fund about $358,257.
Johnson said local funding of the bonus can come from the Covid relief CARES grant, and he recommended taking the approximately $358,000 from it. The board voted unanimously to do so.