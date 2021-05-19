Clerical employees and paraprofessionals will get 3 percent raises. School nurses, custodians and bus monitors will also see salary increases. Teachers and bus drivers will keep the same salary scale for 2021-22. Principals, assistant principals and other administrators will likely see their salary scale increase, but the decision for them won’t come until at least a called meeting at the end of May.
On May 11 Monroe County Board of Education voted to approve changes in salary schedules recommended by Assistant Superintendent Jackson Daniel, except for administrators. The vote was 4-3 with board members Greg Head, Eva Bilderback, Stuart Pippin and J.P. Evans voting in favor and Priscilla Doster, Nolen Howard and Jeremy Goodwin voting against. The “no” vote came from board members who wished to approve all recommended raises, including those for administrators, the highest paid segment of school system employees.
Some board members said they weren’t comfortable approving an increase in administrators’ salary schedules until more information about the impact of that change on future budgets could be provided to board members. More than 80 percent of the school system’s $44 million budget is for personnel.
Daniel said the pay scale for administrators was created in 2008-09; he said the scale was based on leadership positions. The only changes have been the 2 percent raise given to all administrators in 2017-18 and the $3,000 bonus that was given to administrators as well as teachers in 2019. The scale stops at 21 years with pay increases for longevity, like the teachers’ scale does.
Daniel said this year as Monroe County Schools hired internally for principal, assistant principal and other openings for administrators, there were not steps for pay increases for some of those hired who have worked at Monroe County Schools for many years. Daniel recommended re-classifying principals and assistant principals to get their salaries “in the right place.”
“Doing internal hiring for leadership positions, some were already topped out. We want to add room for growth,” said Hickman. “We need to stratify between elementary school principals and the high school principals. They have different responsibilities. We want to pay people doing a good job at the highest level. We hired internally but would have a problem hiring outside. No one is going to come and make less, like Dr. Finch. He’s been here a long time.”
Pippin said that although he agrees that most classroom teachers have done a “phenomenal job” this year, the board needs to keep in mind that the median salary in the community it serves is $53,000 and unemployment is still high.
“We’re spending taxpayer dollars,” said Head. “It’s hard for someone making $53,000 to see teachers making $100,000.”
Goodwin asked Daniel what the impact of the salary changes will be on the budget. Daniel said he doesn’t think there will be much impact on this year’s budget because retiring personnel at top pay would even out salary increases. However, he said he is not at a point in developing the budget where he knows any numbers to share with board members.
‘The state is making up some austerity cuts [from preceding years],” said Daniel. “We are looking case by case and targeting things where we see a gap.”
Hickman said the school system has CARES money from the federal government that will let it do things like increase salaries for the next three years.
“Then we take it away after that?” asked Head. “For me it’s difficult to vote for an increase when we don’t have an amount.”
“At some point this is going to cost you a good penny,” said Goodwin.
Daniel said he will be able to bring the budget figures to the board in June. At this point Head motioned to approve the proposed changes except the new schedule for administrators and the motion passed, 4-3. Hickman said the board will plan a called meeting on Tuesday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m.
The only change Daniel proposed for teacher salaries was to take the bonus that has been paid to teachers in a lump sum the last two Januaries and roll it into the annual salary so that it is paid in monthly increments. He said paying it as a lump sum has caused some problems for the Teacher Retirement System deductions. Daniel said the change won’t affect the total pay of teachers. When the state initiated the bonus, Monroe County Schools wasn’t sure it would be able to maintain it.
Daniel recommended a 3 percent increase to the pay of all clerical employees. He said the recommendation is based on an annual study of comparable jobs in the private sector. Daniel said the school system’s clerical employees last received an across-the-board raise four years ago, which was 2 percent. He recommended no salary change for the school system’s two parent-involvement coordinators.
Daniel recommended a 3 percent raise for all paraprofessionals. He said the last raise for paraprofessionals was three years ago.
“They are very key to what goes on in the classrooms,” said Daniel.
He said the paraprofessional position in the elementary school computer labs involves leadership more reflective of a teacher’s role. He asked to add supplements for those positions. Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman said that in three years he hopes to make the computer lab teacher a certified position and that those currently in the positions will have the opportunity to obtain certification over the next three years. The supplements for the three positions will come from $45,000 available from the CARES Act. When they become certified positions, state funding will be available for them.
Daniel said state funding will take care of the supplements for coaches in the two new sports that Monroe County Schools added, flag football and fishing.
Daniel recommended the school system use CARES funds to increase the salary scale for the system’s seven school nurses for the next three years. CARES funds can only be used for three years. He asked for a 6 percent increase at the RN4 level, 4 percent at the RN3 level and 2 percent at the LPN level. Daniel said the RN3 level, based on an associate degree, no longer exists in the school system.
“It’s still below what they would make with a private employer,” said Goodwin.
Hickman noted that school nurses work a 10-month year and are never on call or on a night shift like nurses are in many other positions.
Daniel said the school system is paying its custodial crews about $8.70/hour. He would like to get that up to about $10/hour. He said there is one custodial supervisor at each school. He would also like to get the pay for all substitute teachers to at least $10/hour. A tiered system set up for substitutes 3-4 years ago put some far above this, based on degrees, but others are still below.
Daniel said the school system worked on the pay scale for bus drivers several years ago, paying them for five rather than four hours per day and he recommended keeping the same scale for drivers and two garage employees unless the state changes its scale. He would like to see bus monitors start at $10.50/hour. He noted that those who work on special education buses get supplements.