Monroe County Board of Education recognized its 21 retirees at the June 8 board meeting, presenting each of them with a clock and a certificate. Sixteen of the retirees attended the recognition at the Board of Education Auditorium, many of them accompanied by family members.
Of those retiring 10 of them are from T.G. Scott Elementary: Principal Dr. Richard Bazemore, Assistant Principal Michelle Collier, Media Specialist Cassandra Ogletree, Paraprofessional Arlene Alford, Teacher Cathy Brooks, Clerical Kathy Dennis, Speech/Language Pathologist Valerie Grier, Teacher Judy LaPish, Head Custodian Curtis Moore and Teacher Marie Moore.
Hubbard Elementary had four retirees: Principal Jay Johnston, Instructional Coach Rebecca Carver, Teacher Dawn Speir and Custodian Mildred Zellner. Teacher Judy Walker retired from K.B. Sutton Elementary, and Teacher Tammy Hart retired from Monroe County Middle School
Mary Persons celebrated two retirees, Clerical Willie Mae Johnson and Teacher Felicia Richardson. From Monroe County Schools Central Office, the two retirees were Director of Assessment, CTAE & Federal Programs Sandy Colwell and Family Services Coordinator Gwen Byrd, and Ben Gilbert retired from the transportation department.
Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman and Board chair Dr. Priscilla Doster thanked the retirees for their service. Because of pandemic concerns, there was no group picture of the retirees and no board reception for them. Several of those retiring had over 30 years of service.
In other news:
• In personnel actions on June 8, the Monroe County BOE released one newly hired teacher at Monroe County Middle School, Felicia Batts, from her contract and accepted the resignation of T.G. Scott Elementary paraprofessional Tevin Davis. It approved hiring 10 new employees: at T.G. Scott paraprofessionals Mary Beth Barnes and Emily Hodges; at Hubbard Elementary custodians Sandricka Roberts and Jeffrey Towe and paraprofessional Antavious Morgan; at K.B. Sutton school nurse Vicki Hughley; at Monroe County Middle School teacher Heidi Blair; at Mary Persons teachers Samantha Gail Brown, Casey Hall and Josh Schuyler.
In personnel actions at a called meeting on June 22, the Monroe County BOE released another newly hired teacher, Amanda Thompson, from her contract at Monroe County Middle School. It approved the move of Emily Cochran at T.G. Scott from paraprofessional to registrar and hired Conni Tane as family engagement specialist at T.G. Scott and Monroe County Middle School, Margaret Schuyler as APEX program assistant at Monroe County Middle School and Mary Persons and Stacy Smith as paraprofessional at K.B. Sutton Elementary.
At the June 22 meeting Hickman reminded board members that the school system will be closed from Monday, June 28-Monday, July 5. Orientation for new teachers will be July 19-21, and board members are invited for breakfast with the new teachers at the Fine Arts Center at 8 a.m. on July 19. The first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 2.
The next board meeting will be be on July 20, the third Tuesday rather than on the second Tuesday as it is usually held because of board members attending a state conference. Board members were reminded to submit their state-required financial disclosure statements to the Monroe County Registrar’s office by July 1. Doster asked that the committee of board members working on the superintendent evaluation instrument meet on June 29.
The board discussed a policy for granting three weeks of paid leave to an employee upon the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child. The policy is to compliment a state law (House Bill 36) that will go into effect July 1. It outlines who is eligible for the leave, how it may be taken in increments and how it coordinates with the 60 days of family leave already available to school system employees.
Assistant superintendent Jackson Daniel said the policy will be posted and will be available for public comment for the next 30 days then presented to the board for approval at its August meeting. It will be retroactive to July 1. Daniel said most states already have a similar policy for all state employees.