James P. (J.P.) Evans Jr. served on the Monroe County Board of Education from Feb. 22, 1979 until he passed away on Tuesday, March 8, just two days short of his 87th birthday. Touching six different decades as a member of the board, he was proud of the support he received from the voters in District 1 and proud of the achievements of Monroe County students.
Evans was named to the Forsyth-Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame in 2021. He had a life-long love of sports, particularly basketball. He played basketball for the Hubbard High School Tigers from 1951-54, played for Fort Valley State University and then competed for the U.S. Air Force Rockets of Vincent AF in Yuma, Az. On the Air Force team Evans played across the U.S. and in England and Germany during his four-year tour of duty.
After active duty, Evans returned to Middle Georgia and worked as a civilian at Robins AFB. He was married to Georgia, who has also been active in the Monroe County community. They have two sons, Lin and Dwain, and one daughter, Madelyne.
Evans initially joined the school board when board members were appointed and school superintendents were elected. But when that flipped, he continued to be re-elected to term after term. He served as chairman of the board from January 1996-January 2007 and then served as vice chair. He always supported the school system’s extracurricular activities and was constantly seen at basketball games cheering on the Mary Persons Bulldogs as well as at football games, track meets and other events.
In 2008 the Board of Education named the Mary Persons gym in honor of Evans, and the Reporter’s camera captured a genuine smile of delight on his face at the re-naming and dedication of the gym in his honor. He received a standing ovation from the fans at the game. In 2009 his family established the James P. Evans Jr. Scholarship Fund.
“He was a gentleman and a good friend,” said Nolen Howard, who served with Evans on the Monroe County School board from February 1993 until his passing. “He was well respected and well loved.”
Howard and Evans conferred over many school board matters over the years. Howard said they didn’t always agree but always came up with better solutions by working through things together. Howard said Evans had a great sense of humor and once played a rather involved practical joke on him that he had to admire.
“I never saw it coming,” said Howard. “It was an all-time classic.”
Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman said he first got to know Evans in the 1980’s and 1990’s as one of the regular players at the Forsyth Golf Course. From admiring him as a good golfer, Hickman came to know Evans professionally after he began working for the school system as a teacher, school level administrator and then a member of the central office team in 2011.
“He was always straight forward,” said Hickman. “He was always very helpful and very supportive.”
Hickman said Evans had a good sense of humor but was also a stickler for keeping the board on task, checking off agenda items as they were covered at board meetings.
“He didn’t like long meetings,” said Hickman. When Evans felt there had been enough discussion, he would ask, “Are we ready to vote on it?”
Through the years, Evans helped different boards and different superintendents work through a variety of issues, some of which went full circle and came back to the board repeatedly. He worked with superintendents Charles Dumas, Scott Cowart, Anthony Pack and Hickman.
Evans was ordained a deacon at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Forsyth in 1964. He coached 12-13-year-old boys in the basketball league at Monroe County Recreation Department from 1970-79.
“He had a fruitful life and did a lot of good things,” said Hickman.
And for years, BOE members turned to Evans at the end of meetings and waited for him to second the motion to adjourn.