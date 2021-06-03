If you’re like me, as you travel the country you wonder about place names. Unusual names include - Monkey’s Eyebrow, Ky.; Licking, Mo.; Truth or Consequences, N.M.; and Intercourse, Pa.
Some names perfectly describe their location – Death Valley (hot) comes to mind. More common, most counties, cities, streets, etc. are named after a prominent person or a tribe that previously inhabited the area.
Macon, Warner Robins, and the Sidney Lanier Bridge (Brunswick) are examples of things named after a person. Often times, the “who” of a name is obvious: Washington (state) is named after George Washington, South Dakota named for an Indian tribe, and Monroe County is named after James Monroe, our 5th president.
That brings us to Bolingbroke. Who was Bolingbroke and why is a town named after him? For that answer we need some history.
Monroe County was established in 1821. Shortly after, on March 16, 1824, the community of Stallings Store was established. Mr. Stallings was appointed the postmaster. In 1844 the name was changed to Prattsville, and in 1850 it was changed to Colaparchee – for the nearby creek.
Then, on Aug. 28, 1866, Mr. William M. Wadley gave the name Bolingbroke to the community in honor of Lord Bolingbroke, whom he admired. So, how come this guy Wadley got to rename a town?
Simply put, from the 1840’s until his death in 1882, William Wadley was Georgia’s Mr. Railroad. Originally from New Hampshire, in the 1830’s he re-located to Savannah. Under the direction of Robert E. Lee, Wadley helped build Ft. Pulaski. Eventually he began working for the railroads. In that capacity, Wadley acquired land, built bridges, laid track, and established communities throughout Georgia and the Southeast.
During the Civil War, Jefferson Davis appointed him a colonel – to build, maintain, and repair the railroads. After the war, Wadley returned to Georgia and became president of the Central Railroad, the position he held until he died. His immediate task was to repair the destruction wrought by Sherman which undoubtedly included repairs in and around central Georgia. So it’s entirely fitting that the railroad’s “head honcho” could rename a town, especially if that town was dependent on the RR. But why Bolingbroke?
Bolingbroke is short for Henry St. John, 1st Viscount Bolingbroke. Wow, great name. I’d probably shorten it to Henry but the 1st Viscount preferred Bolingbroke.
Lord Bolingbroke was an 18th century English politician and political philosopher. In the early 1700’s, the British throne was held by King George I. Bolingbroke supported the Jacobite rebellion of 1715 – the name given to James Edward Stuart’s attempt to regain the throne of England, Ireland, and Scotland for the exiled Stuarts. When the Jacobites were defeated, Bolingbroke fled to France. He was eventually pardoned by the Crown, returned to England, and continued his political writings.
Lord Bolingbroke’s writings were a great influence during the Age of Enlightenment – a European philosophical movement that debated ideas such as the pursuit of happiness, liberty, constitutional government, separation of church, etc. – ideas that were also widely debated in the American colonies. Bolingbroke was a major influence on Voltaire, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison.
Considering that Madison was one of the authors of The Federalist Papers – the collection of articles and essays that explained and promoted the United States Constitution, we can deduce that Bolingbroke’s writings and thinking had a direct impact on the formation of America’s constitutional republic. Additionally, he was influential in outlining the need for and establishment of a systematic parliamentary opposition.
In his book, “On the Idea of a Patriot King,” Bolingbroke stated, “constitutional methods and a legal course of opposition to the excesses of legal and ministerial power” along with his other writings proved that he favored an opposition party to hold the ruling power in check. No doubt, Bolingbroke witnessed the brutality of a harsh king and experienced the tyranny of one party rule – a political system he vehemently opposed.
Getting back to Wadley; of all the places he travelled, he preferred central Georgia, specifically Monroe County. In 1873, he purchased 1,360 acres on the outskirts of Bolingbroke. He named his estate Great Hill Place. Over the years, Great Hill eventually grew to roughly 2,500 acres.
BTW – Monkey’s Eyebrow is said to be named because, from the air, a nearby hill resembles a monkey’s head; Licking is named because of the natural salt-licks in the area; Truth or Consequences is named after a TV gameshow; and Intercourse was the term used to describe social interaction back in the 1700’s.
Special thanks to Jim and Beverly Mickle, Bolingbroke’s unofficial historians, who interested me to research Bolingbroke’s name.
Note – Researching, I found several dates for Bolingbrokes’ founding. I used the date from the Monroe County History (page 56), copyright 1979 by the MC Historical Society.