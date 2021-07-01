By Will Davis
Monroe County commissioners called off an urgent meeting Wednesday, June 30 over complaints that a new subdivision under way in Bolingbroke will be more downscale after changing ownership.
The county had already approved 68-lot Bolingbroke Manor on Sanders Road in January. Developer Matt Gilbert of New Atlantic Realty had built roads in the subdivision and had said the homes would be in the 3,000-square-foot range and sell for around $400,000. He said the homes would be brick or hardy board.
But Gilbert has now sold the property to Liberty Communities of Stockbridge. The company put up a sign that homes start in the $200,000 range. And some neighbors say the company’s website indicates the homes won’t be as nice as Gilbert had promised. Some were reports that Liberty might build modular homes right next to $500,000 and $1 million homes on nearby Rivoli Road.
County building official Kesley Fortner said she’s heard the concerns but said so far she hasn’t been misled by the owners and not every complaint about the new owners is accurate. She said Liberty applied for about 10 new home permits on Thursday and those homes haven’t been approved yet.
Commissioner John Ambrose, who district includes Bolingbroke, said he thinks the homes will still be stick-built and will be similar to the homes being built in Juliette Commons in Forsyth. Ambrose said the only thing he sees wrong is that Liberty’s application for a building permit says they’ll build the homes for $45 per square foot.
“Ain’t no way,” said Ambrose. “I don’t know why they put that there.”
But Ambrose said as long as they are stick built homes he doesn’t see that the county can refuse to issue building permits.