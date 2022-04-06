What are some of the ways to bring a community together, to get people involved, to make people feel a part of the community, to meet one another, and to have a good time?
How about an annual parade? Check, Bolingbroke has had a Christmas parade for decades. What else? How about a clean-up day to spruce up the community and promote civic pride? Great idea, “Let’s do it.” And so was hatched the idea to promote a Bolingbroke-wide police call, and get the entire county involved as well.
This newspaper, county commissioners, and Forsyth city councilmen scheduled a countywide clean-up for Saturday morning, March 5th. By doing so, Monroe County would look its best when hundreds visited for the Forsythia Festival.
Many people were very excited about the idea of a clean-up day. The Saturday prior (Feb. 26), I received a text from Wanda. She said that she was at Mount Zion Baptist Church, waiting for others. She was concerned because she was the only one there, and was wondering where everyone else was. Wanda was so excited about picking up trash and making Bolingbroke beautiful that she showed up a week early. Around here, I think we say, “Bless her heart.”
Turns out, Wanda was not alone in her desire to clean up Bolingbroke. In answer to the call for a countywide clean up, and a call by the leaders of the Bolingbroke Community Club (BCC), (Gregg Phillips and Brandy Bankston-Boynton), at least 30 people showed up ready to do their part. Of those who showed up, each received a road section to police. Broken into buddy groups, we managed to clean up over five miles of roadway, picked up between 90-100 bags of trash, and pulled at least half a dozen tires out of the woods. Hwy. 41 (especially the area around the I-475 bridge), Rivoli Road, Pate Road, Pea Ridge Road, Klopfer, and Estes were cleaned. A special thanks to the Cowarts (Roger & Gwen) who picked up 40 bags just along Old Popes Ferry Road (especially the area near the recycle center), to Cutting Edge Landscaping who sent four workers and two trucks to assist, to Chris Spence who hauled all the bags to the dump, and to the youth (8-10 years old) of BCC who helped out.
Couple months ago, I volunteered to be the BCC’s “point man” for trash pick-up in and around Bolingbroke. My wife and I adopted a section of Pate Road, and have been picking up trash for several years. Because of that, we have some idea of the work required to clean up the roadways. Thankfully, a good number of others now know as well and are dedicated.
Bolingbroke’s commitment to clean-up has been inspiring. Over the past month (or so) I’ve contacted a number of businesses. All have been very positive about helping out. I broke the roads and highways into manageable sections (about half mile) and asked businesses to keep the section near their business policed. Moxley’s Handcrafted, Hayslip Antiques, Beech Tree Landscapes, Blanche Farms, Harvey’s Plumbing, and David Walsh of F.G. Melissa committed to keeping Hwy 41 policed. Then, Southern Charm, Donny’s Propane, Willingham Mechanical, Glass Technologies, and Justin’s Tire and Auto agreed to the same along Rivoli Road. If I haven’t contacted a business yet, stand by, I will in the near future. On the other roads, numerous individuals (Cowarts, Kornegays, Durdens, and others) have pledged to keep a section clean. Big thanks to all.
Driving around Macon-Bibb and Monroe County, it’s obvious which homeowners, businesses, and communities take pride in their neighborhoods. They’re the ones who maintain their properties, keep hedges trimmed, fences repaired, yards mowed, businesses maintained, and trash removed. I’ve been impressed that since the March 5th clean-up, people have been out and continue to keep the roads policed. Obviously, Bolingbroke residents take pride in our community. That pride is on full display. Bravo!!
To the remainder of Monroe County, Bolingbroke is issuing a clean-up challenge for the next countywide clean-up day. Try to top the 30-plus who turned out and the 90-100 bags of trash removed. That said, I’m sure Bolingbroke will do even better next time. Can you say a fall clean-up day?
Reminder, the Bolingbroke Community Club meets at 6 p.m., first Tuesday each month at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Stop on by to share a meal and meet some new neighbors.