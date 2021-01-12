The railroad crossing on Hwy. 83 near Berner and Hwy. 87 will be closed all day on Wednesday, Jan. 13, Norfolk Southern Railroad announced on Tuesday.
Norfolk Southern notified the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) that specialized crews will be at the railroad crossing on Hwy. 83 near Berner to make emergency repairs. To accommodate the workers and their equipment, a full roadway closure on Georgia 83 will be installed at the site. The closure is expected to last the entire day. Stay tuned to the Reporter Facebook page for day to day updates of Monroe County traffic issues.