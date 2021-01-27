Forsyth’s city council is slated to meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday when it may reverse itself and bar the 2021 Forsythia Festival from taking place downtown.
It would be a sudden reversal as council had approved closing city streets for the festival Jan. 4, giving a nod to the event, which is sponsored by the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce. But at its annual planning retreat on Sunday, Jan. 24 council revisited that decision saying that cases of coronavirus are continuing to increase in the area.
A motion to reverse course and deny street closures for the Forsythia Festival got more approval than opposition but fell short of passing. Council members John Howard, Julius Stroud and Greg Goolsby voted in favor of the denial, council members Mike Dodd and Chris Hewett abstained from the vote and council member Melvin Lawrence had left the meeting to attend church before the vote. Under Roberts Rules of Order Mayor Eric Wilson could have cast a deciding vote to deny the street closures but did not, saying he wants to bring the Chamber to council to present its case for having the Festival.
As council’s three-plus-hour Zoom meeting neared completion, city manager Janice Hall reported on Forsyth Main Street’s plans for events in 2021. She commented that the Forsythia Festival planned for March 13 and 14 might be a good benchmark in whether the city should go ahead with planning events for the year.
“I don’t know what we were thinking about that night [when we approved closing the streets for the Forsythia Festival],” said Howard. “I think we need to visit it.”
Wilson said he had just read an article that said another surge in the coronavirus is expected in March and asked if council wanted to take any action on the Forsythia Festival. Howard said that because of all the planning involved in the festival council needs to made a decision soon.
Hall said that after council approved closing streets, Chamber employee Rebecca Stone had come to the city meeting of department heads to talk to them about the festival since this is Stone’s first time coordinating the festival. Hall said the city’s activity on the square at Halloween drew one of the biggest crowds ever because there was nothing going on elsewhere. She expects the Forsythia Festival in March to draw huge crowds for the same reason. Hall said in past years she has been on the Forsythia Festival committee but decided not to be on the committee this year so is not as informed on the plans. She said the festival committee had decided not to have the Kids Corner and to stretch vendors through that area for spacing.
“Usually by this time they’re putting vendors in spots, but they’re not that far along,” she said.
Howard said he thinks the current information on the spread of the coronavirus means that holding the festival would put the public at risk and that with all the help needed from city employees, including the street department and police department, the city would be endangering its employees by approving the festival.
Stroud said he agrees with Howard. He said he hopes the Chamber can push back the date of the festival.
“I’m not willing to risk one life,” said Stroud.
“Let’s get the Chamber back in as soon as possible,” said Wilson as he refused to cast the deciding vote. “I’m inclined to go with the group to not have it in March, but I decline to be the 4th vote. We can talk to them in a week [at the Feb. 1 council meeting.] But I do think March is too soon.”
Goolsby asked Dodd and Hewett to give their reasons for abstaining. Dodd said he thinks business owners and the Chamber need to be involved in the decision. Hewett said he wants to hear what the Chamber has to say.
“I respect that, but this is a safety issue. We haven’t shut down any businesses,” said Howard. “It’s about keeping the pandemic from spreading and keeping employees safe.”
“It’s good we’re having this discussion,” said Wilson.
While council members said cases are going up, the Monroe County Health Department released stats on Tuesday saying the county had a 20 percent decrease in cases over the past two weeks.
As for council, in the report on plans for events the city will sponsor through Forsyth Main Street in 2021, Hall said the city has contacted Night Market, the group with which the city had contracted for 2020 concert events monthly from April to October before they were canceled because of COVID-19. Hall said plans with Night Market were “pretty much on hold” because it makes its profits through vendor sales at the events.
Hall said Main Street hopes to hold its annual Kite Day, Community Yard Sale, Shop Small Saturday, Christmas Tree Lighting and New Year’s Ball Drop in 2021 but is waiting before making plans. Main Street expects to have the seasonal Farmers Market again. She said when the city cancelled its July 4th fireworks last year, the county held the event. She said the city will have to find out if the county is planning to sponsor fireworks again.
Stroud said he thinks the Farmers Market is very beneficial to both vendors and the public. He said the city needs to look at the risk as it comes time for events. He said the city should look at going 50-50 with the county on fireworks.
“We’ve always been asked to pay it all around here, and I don’t like it,” said Howard.
“I think we should save money and do bigger, better events later,” said Wilson. “We’re all going to be ready to celebrate.”