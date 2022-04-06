Mary Persons head football coach Brian Nelson said he’s already interviewing candidates after he lost defensive coordinator Kip Burdette and linebackers/strength coach Dan “Dano” Burdette to other schools last week.
“You hate to lose them, but you know they have to do that for their families,” Nelson said of the Burdette brothers. “I hate it that they’re going, but I’m happy for them.”
Kip, who’s been with Nelson the past five years, has been named the new head coach at MP rival West Laurens. Dano, who has been with Nelson since he was named head coach at MP nine years ago, will be the new strength coach at Newnan High. Their dad, Pat Burdette, will continue to help the Bulldogs, said Nelson.
Nelson said he’s known that Kip wanted to be a head coach and actually called West Laurens to encourage them to consider him.
“That’s part of being a head coach,” said Nelson. “It isn’t just about winning games on Friday nights. It’s also getting people you hire where they need to be, helping them along that path.”
Nelson noted that Kip is the fourth assistant he’s had to become a head coach, the others being Jamarcus Johnson, Ricky Ross and Biff Parsons. Nelson was at the beach for spring break this week but said he hopes to have some new coaches in place before spring practice starts on May 4.
Kip, meanwhile, replaces West Laurens coach Kagan McClain, who resigned after going 32-24 in six years with the Raiders, including 5 wins in each of the last two years. Kip said he thinks McClain had burned out on being a head coach. Kip said McClain has been very helpful to him.
While Kip said he’s applied for other head coaching jobs before, this is his first offer. He said he already knew West Laurens athletic director Jeff Clayton from when they were in Mary Persons’ region, and knows it’s a strong program. MP and West Laurens were big rivals in the late 2010s, battling for region title each year.
Kip said he has already tentatively hired Gabe Gay from Montgomery County as his offensive coordinator, pending BOE approval. He said if he had gotten the job sooner he might’ve been able to take his brother Dano with him. But Dano already had landed his apparent dream job as the strength coach at Newnan. Newnan is building a new weight room which Dano will get to shape and he will be able to focus on his passion of strength and conditioning without having to coach football.
The grandsons of the late MP legendary coach Dan Pitts, the Burdette brothers are the sons of Penny Pitts Mitchell of Forsyth. Kip said the good thing is that Mitchell will be half way between Newnan and Dexter so she can take turns seeing grandkids. But he conceded it’s hard to leave his hometown where he was a ball boy for his granddad.
“It’s sad,” said Kip. “To me, MP is way more than a job.” He said working with his brother and his dad and for someone like Nelson, a good friend, has been special.
“There are a lot of emotional and family ties to MP,” said Kip. “It’s tough to leave your hometown again.”
Kip said he’ll also miss seeing his MP players develop and bear fruit on the field this fall.
Kip was in Key West with his family for spring break this week. He said he’ll finish out April at MP and begin at West Laurens in May when they start spring practice. He said they are working to find a home because given the current market they know their home in Forsyth won’t be on the market long. “We may wind up on the street,” joked Kip.
As for Dano, Nelson said he’s been his right hand over his nine years at MP and it’ll be tough losing both of them.
“They’re good coaches and good people,” said Nelson. “They’re trustworthy and loyal and do what they’re supposed to do. But it’s not the first coach we’ll lose and won’t be the last.”
Nelsons said Mary Persons is a place that coaches want to come to, and said it helps that they’ve had a really good off-season and are building toward a good year this fall.
“We’ll get some new folks and rock on,” said Nelson.