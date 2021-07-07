A Cedar Creek Drive homeowner told Monroe County deputies someone stole about $73,500 in jewelry and cash from his home between 5 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. on June 30. Jewelry and cash worth up to $73,500 were discovered missing. This is what happened according to the incident report:
Dipak Patel, of 56 Cedar Creek Drive, told deputy Larry Sullivan that someone busted out the glass on the backdoor of his home and stole jewelry, cash, and 3 passports. He said the missing items included a $1,500 watch, $50,000-$60,000 in jewelry, and between $9,000-$12,000 in cash.
Patel said the jewelry, watch, and cash were in the same drawer of a dresser inside of his bedroom. He said the stolen jewelry included 4 bracelets, 5 necklaces, 8 earrings, and 1 head cover. The jewelry belonged to his wife, and it was usually kept in a security deposit box at the bank, but she recently wore the jewelry to a wedding out of town and it had not yet been returned to the bank.
The glass back door was shattered on the dining room floor and on the outside deck. A mattress was pushed off the bed frame and several dresser drawers were pulled out. Clothes and bags from the closet were thrown to the floor.
Patel said the alarm in his home had been on and armed, but he never received an alert. He said he did not know of anyone that would have broken into his home.