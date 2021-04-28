Taco Week is coming to Forsyth next week (May 3-9). With restaurants opening, re-opening and expanding all around Forsyth and beautiful spring weather inviting everyone out to enjoy them, Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce has come up with even more incentives to check out the fun and good food.
Download your “Taco Week Passport” at www.forsythtacoweek.com or pick one up from any participating restaurant, then start your culinary travels. Each restaurant has created a uniquely inspired taco for the week. Try all eight (or at least four), get your passport stamped and return it to the Chamber at 57 N. Jackson Street to be entered to win prizes. Taco Week is sponsored by Annette Barnette Travel.
And don’t forget to vote for your favorite taco. The winning restaurant will get a trophy and bragging rights, and that’s the best way to keep your favorite on the menu. The participating restaurants are El Dorado, El Tejado, Fox City Brewing, Her Majesty, Jonah’s on Johnston, Scoops, Sol Tacos & Tequila and The Pickled Okra.
And—Don’t miss the Taco Hunt on Tuesday, May 4 from 7-9 p.m. There will be three tacos hidden around town (plastic ones, not as tasty but much less messy). Clues to their locations will be live streamed one taco at a time. The lucky finders will bring them to the Chamber to claim some amazing gift baskets.
Get ready for the fun now by planning your Taco Week, getting your Taco Passport and getting a Taco Week T-shirt from the Chamber for $15. T-shirts can be ordered at www.forsythtacoweek.com. Ready, Set, Taco!