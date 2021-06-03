Date and time? May 24 around 9:45 a.m.
Name of driver? Emanuel Dijuan Wyatt
Age of driver? 23
Where was driver from? East Point
Type of vehicle? 2020 Jeep SUV
Highway? I-75 South
Speeds reached? 120+ mph
Where did it start? Valero Gas Station on North Lee Street
Where did it end? Two miles past the Rivoli Road exit on I-475 S
Total distance of chase? Around 15 miles
How did it end? Thompson tried a P.I.T. maneuver just past Rivoli Road after and Wyatt slammed on his brakes while traveling on the right shoulder, avoiding a collision. The deputy then simply pulled his vehicle in front of the Jeep, bringing the pursuit to an end. Thompson then exited his patrol vehicle and ordered him from the vehicle at gunpoint.
What were the charges? fleeing, driving without a license
Law enforcement personnel involved? Deputy Anthony Thompson
What was notable about this chase? Wyatt stopped his Jeep in the right-turn lane next to the new Valero gas station and told the deputy that he had to go “pee” and asked him if he could do so. Thompson told him “No, turn into the gas station and wait”. In the parking lot, after refusing to show his license and asking Thompson several times what the problem was, Wyatt punched the gas, laying drag and took off out of the Valero parking lot at a high rate of speed, starting the chase.