Date and time? June 4 around 2:26 a.m.
Name of driver? LaMarcus Jadan Fowler
Age of driver? 17
Where was driver from? Union City
Type of vehicle? 2003 Pontiac Grand Am
Highway? I-75 South
Speeds reached? 100+ mph
Where did it start? Near Johnstonville Road
Where did it end? Against a tree on the Dames Ferry Road southbound onramp
Total distance of chase? Around 6 miles
How did it end? Fowler took the exit at Hwy. 18, running the stop sign crossing over Dames Ferry Road, and continued onto the southbound onramp. He then lost control of the Pontiac, left the road on the left side and struck a tree. He was trapped inside the vehicle until freed by EMS and taken to the hospital.
What did they find? Inside the vehicle were two packages, one labeled as marijuana flower. Inside of the packages were seven plastic bags containing marijuana. A scale was found with the marijuana along with $145 in U.S. currency and numerous $20 bills that were labeled as counterfeit. In the driver seat was a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol.
What were the charges? Deputy Larry Sullivan will be seeking warrants on Fowler for fleeing, distributing marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He will also be cited for several traffic violations.
Law enforcement personnel involved? deputy Larry Sullivan
What was notable about this chase? After Fowler crashed into the tree, Sullivan drew his service pistol, and saw the driver appeared to be injured from the accident. EMS was called and deputy Wade Kendrick used a window breaking tool to break the driver side front window, but the deputies were unable to pry the door open. EMS arrived, pried the front driver door open and Fowler was placed in an ambulance.