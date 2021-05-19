Date and time? May 15 around 8:36 a.m.
Name of driver? Jacoby Joshua Thigpen
Age of driver? 30
Where was driver from? Homeless
Type of vehicle? 2011 Chevrolet Camaro
Highway? I-75 South
Speeds reached? 120+ mph
Where did it start? Near Hwy. 18
Where did it end? Just past the Rumble Road exit
Total distance of chase? Around 4 miles
How did it end? Cpl. Thomas Haskins positioned his patrol vehicle directly behind the rear left side of the Camaro and began to set up for a P.I.T. maneuver. Thigpen then immediately began slowing down and put both of his hands out of the driver window. Haskins drew his weapon, approached the vehicle, and ordered Thigpen to exit the vehicle, to which he complied and was taken into custody,
What did they find? A small amount of marijuana in the Camaro and a joint Thigpen threw out the window during the chase, adding littering to his charges.
What were the charges? Fleeing, speeding, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal, following too closely, failure to use due care and littering.
Law enforcement personnel involved? Cpl. Thomas Haskins
What was notable about this chase? Haskins could smell marijuana coming from Thigpen’s car even as he was following him down the interstate. As the driver approached Rumble Road, the corporal saw him toss something out the window which Thigpen admitted was a marijuana cigarette. When asked why he was running, he told Haskins he was running from a parole violation. Haskins ran his license and learned he had a full extradition warrant out of Wisconsin.