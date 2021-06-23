CHASE OF THE WEEK

Date and time? June 16 around 1:48 a.m.
Name of driver? Lentrell L. Craddock
Age of driver? 36
Where was driver from? Chattanooga, TN
Type of vehicle? Silver 2021 Nissan Altima
Highway? I-75 South
Speeds reached? 100+ mph
Where did it start? Henry County
Where did it end? High Falls Road near I-75
Total distance of chase? Around 32 miles
How did it end? Deputy Tyler Rodgers spotted Craddock’s car with North Carolina plates traveling west on High Falls Road at more than 100 mph. Craddock then turned north onto the interstate and left the road. He nearly struck a parked tractor trailer but returned to the road. He then pulled to the right shoulder and stopped.
What was found? Trace amounts of marijuana
What were the charges? deputy Rodgers will be seeking warrants on Craddock for fleeing. He was also cited for driving without a license and had a warrant out of Tennessee for probation violation.
Law enforcement personnel involved? Henry County deputies and Monroe County deputy Tyler Rodgers
What was notable about this chase? Craddock fled Henry County deputies who lost sight of the vehicle was captured in Monroe County. Henry County lost visual when the vehicle exited at Hwy. 36 off I-75 S and headed toward Barnesville. He was later spotted by a deputy in Monroe County where the chase ended.