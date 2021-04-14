Given the surge in chases in the past few years, the Reporter this week introduced our new Chase of the Week feature. It’s a snapshot look at the most interesting chase of the week by Monroe County deputies and local law enforcement.
Date and time: 1:43 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 (report only now made available)
Name of driver? Oseas Ivan Muñoz
Age of driver? 29
Where was he from? Hilton Head, SC
Type of vehicle? 1999 Lexus GS
Highway? Interstate 75 South
Speeds reached? 100+mph
Where did it start? Johnstonville Road
Where did it end? Near the weigh station
Total distance of chase? 3 miles
How did it end? Muñoz was captured after he fled on foot into the woods
What did they find? Marijuana and a 9mm handgun in his vehicle
What were his charges? Distributing marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, driving without a license, failure to signal, obstruction and leaving the scene of an accident.
Law enforcement personnel involved? Deputy Jeff Thompson
What was notable about this chase? The driver tried to go around a semi-truck at the weigh station and ended up wrecking in the middle of the interstate. He then took off on foot, jump the guard rail, ran across 3 lanes of traffic. After climbing the fence, he took off into the wood line where he was quickly captured by Monroe County deputies.