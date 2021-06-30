CHASE OF THE WEEK

Date and time? June 11 around 11:01 p.m.
Name of driver? Justin Paul Lewis
Age of driver? 38
Where was driver from? Griffin
Type of vehicle? Blue 2009 Dodge Charger
Highway? Buck Creek Road
Where did it start?
314 Buck Creek Road
Where did it end? 314 Buck Creek Road
Total distance of chase? Less than 1 mile
How did it end? Lewis fled into the woods. Joyner lost him in the thick growth. Deputy Jeff Thompson deployed his K-9 on a track but deputies were unable to apprehend Lewis due to the density of bamboo.
What was found? The tag was for a Honda.
What were the charges? obstruction, cancelled registration, no insurance, and improper registration on the vehicle. He is also wanted for violation of probation out of Upson County for child molestation.
Law enforcement personnel involved? Sgt. Kevin Williams and deputy Jonathan Joyner
What was notable about this chase? When Sgt. Williams arrived at the residence,he illuminated his flood lights and saw Lewis sitting in his car. Lewis began slowly rolling his car toward the other exit of the driveway. Williams ordered him to stop but he continued to drive slowly down the driveway and turned south on Buck Creek Drive. Dispatch told Williams the tag on the car belonged to a Honda.
As Williams was about to initiate a stop, the man returned to the driveway then drove to the wood line where he exited the vehicle and fled into the woods.