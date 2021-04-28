Date and time? April 5 around 4:42 p.m.
Name of driver? Altravian Marquez Tywon Woolfolk
Age of driver? 30
Where was driver from? Warner Robins
Type of vehicle? 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
Highway? I-75 North
Speeds reached? 100+ mph
Where did it start? Near North Lee Street
Where did it end? Milepost 199, Monroe-Butts county line
Total distance of chase? 10 miles
How did it end? Deputy Jeff Thompson performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle near High Falls Road.
What did they find? Woolfolk was wearing a black bag around his neck and inside of which contained a large amount of cash and 3 suspected THC cartridges. More cash was found inside his pants pockets for a total of $17,800. At the jail, Sgt. Stephen Phipps found a bag of marijuana was found in his underwear.
What were the charges? distributing marijuana, drug possession, crossing guard lines with narcotics, fleeing and multiple traffic offenses.
Law enforcement personnel involved? Deputy Jeff Thompson, Sgt. Stephen Phipps
What was notable about this chase? Woolfolk at first stopped for deputy Thompson but while Thompson was running his license, he reached down and put the car into drive. The deputy shouted, “Don’t do it!” but Woolfolk drove off at a high rate of speed. Thompson then drew his service weapon and discharged one round into the right rear tire of the vehicle. When deputy Thompson was later taking Woolfolk to jail, Woolfolk told him, “That money in the bag is mine, you better count it in front of me.”