Kimberly Clayton, librarian at Monroe County Public Library for five years, told the Forsyth Monroe County Kiwanis Club on March 1 that each year she likes to find a project to set new goals at the library.
“We are here to serve Monroe County,” she said. “I want to find ways to reach out to all readers, including the reluctant and struggling ones.”
She explained some of the ways that modern libraries share information with the public in addition to print, include audio and movie options. There are also services for those who have issues with seeing or hearing. The state will provide equipment, like audio players mailed to homes, for those with these needs.
Clayton said there are many ways to tap into the resources of Monroe County Library without ever coming to its physical site at 62 West Main Street in Forsyth. Patrons may now apply for or renew library cards online. E-books may be checked out by phone or online through the ‘Libby’ app and downloaded and read on various devices or computers. ‘E-read Kids’ is a free collection of ebooks and audio books suitable for preK - 4th grade readers and includes fiction and nonfiction.
Through a grant Monroe County has 12 hot spots with unlimited data that patrons can check out and take with them to use for up to two weeks. They can take the hot spot home with them or on vacation. The library has free wifi available 24/7; during hours when the library isn’t open, those who wish may access it from the library’s front or side parking lots. Clayton said when she arrives at the library in the morning, there are often people parked at the library using the wifi.
Library patrons are welcome to bring their own laptops to the library with them, but through another grant Chromebooks are also available at Monroe County Library. The library also has wireless printing. Unique to Monroe County, the library has a collection of local genealogy information and copies of the Monroe County Reporter from 1980 to present. Earlier copies of the Reporter are on microfilm and articles can be printed or saved on a flash drive.
“We’re not your grandmother’s library any more,” said Clayton. “We’re not just a warehouse for books.”
Monroe County Library is part of the PINES library system, which includes over 300 libraries in Georgia, including those most recently added in the Savannah area. This means that a Monroe County Library card can be used at any of these locations, and the Monroe County Library can order books from any of them.
Among special perks for library patrons are access to four free tickets to Zoo Atlanta (Just check out the Zoo’s DVD and ask for the tickets when returning it) and discounts on admission to the Harriet Tubman Museum and the Museum of Arts & Sciences in Macon and the Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta. Patrons can check out a free pass to Georgia’s state parks and a backpack filled with brochures for the state parks.
Coming soon is Monroe County Library’s Summer Reading Program; the 2022 theme is “Ocean of Possibilities.” Clayton said she is excited about bringing back a full program this summer after the programs were curtailed because of COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. She has already booked Polynesian dancers with a fire twirler for the kick-off program, which should capture the imaginations of lots of young readers. She hopes to add an aquarium to the Library by the summer.
“The Summer Reading Program is meant to help bridge the gap in learning,” said Clayton. “Reading is important; it’s the key to everything.”
Another event that is coming back this week is the Friends of Monroe County Library Used Book Sale. It is held in conjunction with the Forsythia Festival but was canceled in 2020 and 2021. Clayton said there are lots of donated books for sale, fiction and nonfiction, from children’s books to cookbooks. The sale is Friday-Sunday, March 11-13, at Monroe County Clubhouse. All proceeds benefit the library.
Forsyth Monroe County Kiwanis Club stepped up to help Clayton and Monroe County Library with its program for Young Readers. The Club presented the Library with a check for $1,310.