For the last 15 years Monroe County Schools have offered students in middle school and high school opportunities to participate in “Choosing the Best,” an abstinence-based sex and relationship education program. Parents need to be alert that their sons and daughters don’t miss the benefits of the program this year.
Motivational speakers and local volunteers, usually couples working as a team, have led programs targeted to the different grade levels. Supportive materials, coordinators and speakers have been provided by the Pregnancy Center of Monroe County with the help of grants and donations.
This year “Choosing the Best” will be presented virtually for 7th, 8th and 9th grade Monroe County students instead of in the classroom. The Pregnancy Center has just finished taping the lessons and wants all students who would like to do so to view them. The lessons will be available through Google Classroom March 15-April 2.
Students must have their parents’ permission to view the lessons, and those who have permission will receive a workbook to complete for extra credit in their Science and Health classes.
Choosing the Best promotes a holistic, sexual risk avoidance approach that strongly promotes delaying sex as the best and healthiest choice, while teaching students about goal-setting, decision-making, healthy relationships, refusal skills, and character building. Universally inclusive, the curriculum contains applicable principles that are designed to help all students avoid sexual risk, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.
A peer-reviewed study showed that students who participated in Choosing the Best were 1.5 times less likely
to initiate sex than those in the control group that did not receive the program. Monroe County has seen a reduction in teen pregnancy and an increase in high school graduation rates since it began using the curriculum.
Parents who wish for their teens to access the program are encouraged to look for the notification from Science and Health teachers to grant permission. More information about the curriculum can be found on the website: ChoosingtheBest.com.