Forsyth would normally be welcoming thousands of visitors at its event of the year this weekend. Instead the community will have to wait until Monday to see whether city council will even allow a downtown Forsythia Festival this year.
On Jan. 4, council had approved closing city streets for the Forsythia Festival on March 13-14. It appeared the Festival would go forward one year after it was abruptly cancelled in 2020 due to COVID fears. But then in late January, council reversed course, rescinding the decision to allow the streets to be closed. Council told the Festival’s sponsor, the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, to return in a few months to see if it could be held later in the spring. That meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday at Alderman Hall.
As vaccinations have increased and cases have come down, chamber CEO Rebecca Stone said she’s optimistic about Monday’s council decision.
“I’m feeling positive about it,” said Stone, noting that she’s talked to several councilmen ready to approve. However councilman John Howard posted on Facebook last week that nothing has changed his mind to allow the festival, indicating he’s a “no” vote. He and councilman Julius Stroud said they wanted more information about how many people have been vaccinated.
But other councilmen have reportedly committed to vote “yes”.
“We just want to let council know we would very much like to proceed,” Stone told the Reporter. “We honored the wishes of the council to postpone and now we’re looking at dates in May.”
Stone said she’ll share the chamber’s plan to have booths spaced apart and sanitizer stations to help limit germs.
Asked if the festival could attract good vendors despite the late date, Stone didn’t hesitate.
“I know I can round up the vendors if they’ll approve,” said Stone. “I get calls daily from vendors eager to proceed.”
Stone said she feels there’s support from the council and definitely from the community to have the Forsythia Festival. Macon is already moving forward with outdoor activities in its Cherry Blossom Festival this week (see ads on page A7 and C2). Stone said there is a concern that if council cancels it again, it may be hard to bring back.
“We feel if we cancel for two years in a row,” said Stone, “we’ll lose our momentum and part of that tradition going on for 35 years now.”