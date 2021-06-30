Forsyth city council approved spending $9,562.62 on June 21 for Mayor Eric Wilson and five council members to go to the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG) annual meeting at Amelia Island, Fla. from July 11-14. The funds were approved, without discussion, unanimously by the five council members present. Council member Greg Goolsby wasn’t at the meeting.
City manager Janice Hall said the cost of $1,593.77 for each attendee includes travel, registration, hotel and meals. Those who have registered to attend are Wilson, Goolsby, Mike Dodd, Julius Stroud, Chris Hewett and Melvin Lawrence. Council member John Howard isn’t registered to attend.
The request for authorization says the benefit to the city of the $9,562.62 is “Networking with other electric cities; receive updates from MEAG on various projects.”
The agenda included authorization for funds for council members to attend the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) meeting in Savannah Aug. 6-10. However, this authorization wasn’t presented to council and wasn’t discussed.
In other news:
• Council renewed its annual subscription to Electric Cities of Georgia (ECG), which had increased from $95,946 in 2021 to $111,947 for 2022. Hall said the fiscal year for ECG runs from July 1-June 30 so council needed to act on the renewal. Hall said in addition to membership, Forsyth subscribes to meter testing and utility pole inspection services from ECG. Hall said ECG is planning to build its own building but hasn’t moved forward with the land purchase, yet.
• Council approved an invoice from UV Superstore Inc. of Winder for $17,100 to refurbish six modules in the wastewater treatment system to meet EPD disinfection requirements before discharging water into the receiving stream. This is half of Forsyth wastewater treatment system’s modules; UV Superstore Inc. will refurbish the other six modules after the first six are completed.
Council approved an invoice from Tyler Technologies Inc. of Plano, Texas for $6,341 for software to email direct deposit stubs to employees, utility bills to customers and purchase orders. The bill includes license, processor server, implementation and a yearly maintenance fee of $1,101. Hall said the technology will enable Forsyth to email notices to customers and will save in postage fees and labor costs for employees.
• Hall said Forsyth will get $1.3 million or $1.5 million from the American Relief Plan funding, depending on which formula you look at. She said the city will get half of the money this year and the other half about next summer She said Forsyth city clerk Regina Ivey has prepared and submitted all of the required paperwork to the federal government.
Hall said all cities are in the same position waiting for the funds and the Georgia Municipal Association has asked that cities not contact it now because it has received so many calls and has no new information. The first half of funds were supposed to arrive 60 days after May 11 and need to be deposited in a separate city account. Regulations on how the funds can be used are still being finalized. The city has until December 2026 to spend the funds.
Hall said she would like to spend some of the money on repairing the storm drain at Adams/Lee Street if that use is approved and would like to spend some on businesses and employees that worked during the pandemic. Wilson said that at a meeting last week he heard that water, sewer, broadband, employees and nonprofits that assisted during the pandemic would be approved uses for the funds.
Hall said council should plan a work session to talk about ways it wants to use the American Relief Plan money before the money is distributed.
• When asked for comments from council members before the meeting ended, Stroud said he and Monroe County Commissioner Lamarcus Davis called all the apartment complexes in Forsyth and found they are all full with about 87 people on a waiting list.
“I want us to re-look at affordable housing,” said Stroud. “We have other housing developments coming up. If behind Shoney’s isn’t the place, we need to find somewhere to put them.”
Stroud said that when a family’s home burned last week, there was nowhere in Monroe County for them to go.