City manager Janice Hall told council on Feb. 1 the city has nine employees who earned years of service recognition in 2020. The city has recognized employees at its fall appreciation luncheon for the last several years but wasn’t able to hold an employee luncheon in 2020.
Three city employees are recognized for 35 years of service: Alexander Daniels, Eddie Harris and Steve Jones. Other employees who reached years of service milestones with the city are Davis Norris-25 years, TJ Alford-20 years, Michael Lucear-15 years, Roger Gassett-10 years, Matthew Walker-5 years and Eddie Bowden-5 years.
The employees were given their years of service pins individually. Hall said she hopes the city can hold an appreciation luncheon in 2021 and recognize these and other employees.
Hall said Rosemary Walker won’t be able to display her Monroe County Black History Exhibit for Black History Month in February this year because of COVID restrictions. This would have been the 13th year for the exhibit.
Hall said there are plans to rotate portions of the exhibit at the former City Hall Annex, where Forsyth CVB is temporarily located. Forsyth public works employees will help Walker set up and take down exhibits as needed. Walker bought new banners honoring black leaders in Forsyth. Hall said the city hung these around downtown on Feb. 1. Hall said Forsyth Main Street may be able to help Walker pay for the banners.
Hall reported that Steve Coleman has finished surveying the left side of Memorial Hills cemetery to determine where there can be additional grave sites. Part of the area contains rock that prohibits digging. Hall said there are now 173 additional plots.
James Freeman of Freeman Funeral Home will sell the newly surveyed plots. Hall said the city has acreage adjacent to Rest Haven cemetery that can be cleared and surveyed as additional cemetery space is needed.
Hall said she is writing a policy for employees using the 80 hours of paid sick leave mandated by the federal government for COVID-19. Employees must use the 80 hours first when out with COVID and then must use accrued sick leave.
Hall told council that each city department will make a presentation about its activities over the last year at the March 15 council meeting. Hall is working with a company to do a complete meter change out so that employees can read water and electric meters remotely. She was in discussion with Schneider about this change before discussion were interrupted by COVID-19, Schneider will make a presentation to council.
Hall said waterline replacement projects on West Main Street and Blount Street are continuing but have had delays. Council approved a requisition from Pyles Plumbing & Utility Contractors of Macon for $64,770 for replacing the collapsed storm sewer crossing on Sharp Street. It included removing and replacing sections of headwalls, cutting and removing concrete and asphalt, patching the asphalt road and sidewalk and rebuilding the curb inlet. Funds will come from 2020 SPLOST.
Council approved Carl Hofstadter & Associates as the engineering firm to oversee replacement of water lines in the Jackson Heights (Sunset Circle) subdivision under the Community Development Block Grant. There were seven bids from engineering firms for the job. Hall said there have been numerous water line breaks in the area so it is the area most in need of work.
Hall said Forsyth will surplus two pieces of equipment valued over $500. One is the dog kennel that housed the police dog when the city had a police dog. The other is a 1994 John Deere tractor used by the public works department until about last August that is in need of a complete rebuild.
Hall reported that Forsyth has paid Monroe County Development Authority $16,215 of the $45,000 for which it is obligated under an agreement to reinvigorate the Regency Inn property near I-75 exit 187, which was deemed blighted. The city and county agreed to reimburse the Development Authority $200,000 for funds it invested in the property per its agreement with the new owner through additional sales tax generated by new development.
Forsyth began making payments in August 2020 after the new development, Royal Seven, began generating sales tax.