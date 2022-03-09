The Forsyth Planning & Zoning Commission approved a “Design Review” of a restaurant in Town Creek Center at 438 Cabiness Road on Feb. 28, with the restriction that the the proposed restaurant be strictly take-out. City Manager Janice Hall said she brought Shayla Johnson to the Planning & Zoning Commission because it had previously recommended denying a variance for another restaurant at Town Creek Center, and Johnson wanted to be comfortable that her restaurant wouldn’t be denied before she invested in remodeling the shop front for her restaurant.
The previous restaurant application was recommended for denial by Planning & Zoning because there weren’t enough parking spaces available at Town Creek Center for another restaurant. Forsyth’s zoning ordinance requires 12 parking spaces for a restaurant. The design of Town Creek Center has 54 parking spaces, including three handicap spaces, five more than the 49 spaces that the zoning ordinance requires for the square footage of the nine retail units of 1,500 sq. ft. each that the Town Creek Center developers presented to Planning & Zoning.
However, when Shane’s Ribshack became the anchor of Town Creek Center and leased two units, as a sit-down restaurant, it required 24 of the parking spaces.
“If we look at this case by case, we will always be looking at Town Creek,” said Hall. “Are we looking at this as a shopping center or case by case?”
Hall said Johnson wants to rent the unit next to U-Save-It, which is at the opposite end of Town Creek Center from Shane’s. U-Save-It Pharmacy acquired the only unit with drive-through service available.
Planning & Zoning member Martin Presley asked Johnson how many parking spaces she will need for staff and what hours she plans to be open. She said she will probably need two spaces for staff and will be open for lunch and dinner, about 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
“It’s still a restaurant whether it’s sit-down or take-out,” said Planning & Zoning chair Steve Coleman.
Planning & Zoning member Kathy Rowland said that her business, Old Mill Market, sells food on a carry-out only basis and is classified as bakery/retail rather than a restaurant and as such is inspected by the Department of Agriculture rather than the Monroe County Health Department. All food at Old Mill Market is packaged to go. She said, as such, it is regulated differently.
Coleman noted that Forsyth’s zoning ordinances don’t make a distinction, however.
“The answer is for us to know up front what a building is to be used for,” said Presley. “Shane had no variances; it just leased and walked in.”
Hall asked city attorney Bobby Melton if she could administratively approve exceptions while he worked on re-wording the zoning ordinance.
“You could determine anything in here to be administrative,” said Coleman.
“It’s the same thing as a convenience store,” said Planning & Zoning member Phillip English.
Johnson said she isn’t concerned about parking because she seldom expects a customer to wait more than five minutes. She will be preparing a set menu of meat and vegetables each day; so there won’t be decisions for customers to make. Everything will be prepared and ready to go in a cafeteria style.
Presley asked Hall to follow up by contacting the Town Creek Center developer. Hall said former Forsyth economic development director Tammie Pierson had contacted the developer after Planning & Zoning had recommended denial for the previous restaurant.
The Planning & Zoning Commission recommended approval for sign variances for the temporary signs advertising The Preserve at Fox Run subdivision, including both the residential and commercial development. Developer George Emami applied for the variances because city ordinances limit signs to 6’ x 6’, whereas it is now customary for signs in front of new developments to be 4’ x 8’. He asked for one sign on Highway 41 and one sign on Thornton Road.
“I think 6’ is for a house, not a whole subdivision,” said Coleman.
“Whatever you decide, there’s a whole lot fixing to come your way,” said Hall.
Planning & Zoning approved the variances for two-sided 4’ x 8’ signs up to six months, with an option to ask for an extension. The vote was 4-1, with Planning & Zoning member Hal Clarke voting against because he wouldn’t want the larger signs in his neighborhood.
Hall reminded Planning & Zoning members there are two vacancies on Planning & Zoning and asked for recommendations for commission members and also for a city economic development director. To be eligible for the commission, an individual must be a resident of Forsyth, own property in the city or operate a business in Forsyth and live in Monroe County.