Just in time for Valentine’s, Cody Maples of Forsyth has won a $50 gift certificate to the new Marrow 41 restaurant in Bolingbroke and $50 gift card to Walmart after he was named the Most Romanetic Man in Monroe County. A Forsyth police officer, he was nominated by his wife Sarah Schaaff Maples. Sara’s first husband was killed in a military plane crash. Sarah said that Maples has lovingly cared for her and her children, tearfully making vows both to her and them. Here’s her winning nomination:
First, I would like to begin by saying that it’s a little hard for me to write this. Being that I am a really private person, with a not so private life. I am no stranger to having stories posted in the Reporter.
In 2017, something happened that would change my life forever. Something so incredibly traumatic that I never thought that my family and I would recover, I lost my husband. As a young, widowed, mother of one, and pregnant with another, my world became dark. I became lonely, and scared.
That is until I met my husband, Cody. I will always remember the first time we met. He was so handsome, and his smile took my breath away. Cody walks into every room and it just becomes brighter. I never knew that I’d be brave enough to talk to him, but he made it so easy!
It was as if my first husband, Collin, had handpicked him for us. I could hear him say “take care of yourself, take care of the kids, be happy”.
Cody has made me so very happy. So I nominate him as the most romantic man in Monroe County.
The Google definition of romantic is; conducive to or characterized by the expression of love. For Cody, He expresses his love by being pure and genuine. By loving me for who I am.
Cody loves me, and he loves ours girls, but most importantly he respects the dynamic of being a widow. He is so respectful to the fact that Collin and I didn’t get divorced. Collin is no longer with us, but I didn’t stop loving him. Cody is a part of everything we do to celebrate those memories. He never gives me problems. If I can’t console my daughters, Cody can!
After such a huge loss, I have this huge fear of losing Cody. Especially being that Cody is a first responder. I am clingy, needing reassurance that I’m not going to lose him, too. I try to make him understand that it’s not him, and I am not crazy, I just can’t suffer another major loss. Believe me, it’s no luxury to live with someone who’s had such a huge loss and is so afraid of loss.
This is how Cody is so romantic; he is supportive, and encouraging. He is positive and always lifts my spirit. He assures me that everything will be ok, as long as we’re together.
On our wedding day, we stood in front our guest and Cody recited vows that he had hand written. He cried the whole time and didn’t leave a dry eye there that day. He had written vows to my daughters, where he vowed to never replace their daddy, but to hold their hands and help them along in life.
Most of you know him as Officer Maples, but I get to call him mine. So yes, I believe he is the most Romantic man in the Monroe County.
- Sarah Schaaff Maples