A combative Forsyth woman had to be tasered into submission after being charged with obstruction around 5:05 p.m. on July 3, according to police reports.
Forsyth police Cpl. Kimberly Barnett said she was at the intersection of Lee Street at Patrol Road when she was flagged down by a man who told her that he had just been rear ended by the truck behind her and was asked by the driver to pull to the carwash located at 101 Patrol Road. Barnett told him to go ahead and pull into the car wash and she waved for the truck to go around her to the car wash.
Once at the carwash, Barnett spoke with Joshua Jackson who said he was on Railroad Avenue waiting on traffic to clear on Lee Street when he was hit from behind by the Chevy Silverado truck, damaging his 2021 Toyota Corolla. He said the driver, Daviesiar Tyshay Brantley, 30, of 235 Union Hill Drive, Apt. 11-A, asked him to pull over to the car wash when he saw Barnett’s patrol vehicle.
Brantley told Barnett she was leaving Advance Auto and as she turned out on to Railroad Avenue, she was unable to stop before striking the Corolla. Brantley said she didn’t have her license. After running Brantley’s name, the corporal learned she had a warrant out of Bibb County and grabbed her left wrist, telling her she was under arrest.
Brantley then began arguing with Barnett saying she just wanted to talk, and Barnett told her they would talk as soon as she was handcuffed. Officer Clay Maddox helped turn her around against the patrol car and they were able to get the handcuffs on her right wrist.
Brantley then began to twist her body, push off the patrol car and snatching away. The officers told her several times to turn around, but she refused. During the scuffle, the back door, rear fender, and deck lid of Barnett’s patrol car was gouged and scratched in several places. Brantley swung several times with her free arm and elbowed, then struck Maddox with an open hand in his face causing a red mark on the left side. She also struck Barnett in the left arm, causing a bruise and scratch. The officers then called for assistance from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arrival of deputy Nicholas Ortiz, the officers were able to take her to the ground and handcuff her. When being taken to the ground she struck her chin area on the pavement causing a small cut.
Brantley was helped off the ground and taken to Sgt. Thomas Haskins’ patrol car as she continuously tried pulling away from deputies. Once at the patrol car she refused to get in and several deputies had to push her in and pull from the other side to get her to sit down. They then stood her back up and rinsed her face off. EMS was called but she refused their care.
The deputies got her back into the car and Brantley complained that her wrists were hurting, and deputies used two sets of cuffs and loosened them. She continually tried get out of the patrol car and had to be forced to sit down. Once the door was closed, she kicked at the door and window and continued to scream.
After she was taken to jail, she remained combative by pulling away from Haskins while he was escorting her to a holding cell. When Brantley pushed against the sergeant while being escorted into the booking area, he stunned her with his taser. She was then led into the holding cell without further incident.
Brantley was charged with two counts of felony obstruction, interference with government property and battery on a police officer. The warrant out of Bibb County was confirmed and they placed a hold.
Barnett received a bruise and scratches on her left wrist and forearm, a cut on the outside of her right forearm, bruising to her right hand on the outside of the palm as well as the inside, the thumb on her right hand swelled up and was bruised. She also had a cut on the right ring finger and redness and a bruise on her left knee. Maddox had a red mark on the left side of his face and cheek area, bruising on both forearms, and his right knee was scratched and bruised.