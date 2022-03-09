MCR pills

Readers often tell us they want a “prescription” to the Reporter, and now editor Will “Dr. D” Davis is happy to oblige them. Anyone who “prescribes” to the Reporter at the Forsythia Festival this weekend will not only receive a weekly dose of smart with their newspaper, but will also get a FREE bottle of smart pills. Warning: The Reporter is addictive and failure to keep prescription current may lead to depression and anxiety. The good news is you cannot overdose. Take a pill with your paper as often as you like each week. Supplies are limited so get your prescription filled today. Look for our apothecary booth with FREE PILLS at the Festival.