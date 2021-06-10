Another Monroe County commissioner is backing off plans to raise property tax rates after learning that the county’s total digest of property surged 11 percent this year.
“I don’t see where we’d have to raise it,” said District 3 commissioner John Ambrose. “We’ve already gone up on fees and permits.”
Ambrose joins District 4 commissioner George Emami in lining up against a plan to raise property taxes by one mill. Chairman Greg Tapley had said the tax increase was necessary since county voters rejected a new 1-percent transportation sales tax last year. Tapley has said commissioners would raise property tax rates this year with the promise that if voters OK the transportation tax in November, they would bring the property tax rate back down next year.
But Monroe County’s surging property values may change all that. Chief tax appraiser Bobby Gerhardt said his office sent out new assessments to all Monroe County property owners last week. They show that the county’s total taxable property (40 percent of total value) has risen from $1.44 billion last year to $1.6 billion this year, an increase of $160 million. That means if commissioners left tax rates where they are (13.187 mills), they would increase revenue by about $2.1 million, said Gerhardt.
The school board would also get a windfall unless it lowers its rate. If the BOE left its millage rate at 15.546 mills, it would take in an additional $2.5 million, said Gerhardt.
If the city leaves its rate at 3 mills, it would take in an additional $481,000.
County commissioners, however, are the only body that had talked about raising millage rates. But that was before the surge in values was confirmed.
Gerhardt said the assessors’ phones were ringing steadily on Monday morning, the first workday after most received their notices. Property owners have 45 days, until July 16, to appeal. Appeal forms can be found on the assessors website or the state Department of Revenue website, or folks can go by the assessors office in the county annex on West Main Street.
Gerhardt said it’s likely the biggest surge in values since he came to Monroe County, and likely the biggest since a controversial county-wide revaluation in 2008. That one led to a lengthy lawsuit from the county’s biggest timberland owners, which they lost. That revaluation was handled by an outside company. Gerhardt said this year’s reassessment, mostly of homes, was done in-house, saving taxpayers lots of money. Gerhardt said the county has to do regular assessments to keep up with sales values or they can be penalized by the state with lower tax bills for major taxpayers like Plant Scherer.
“We’re on an incline and seeing values go up,” said Gerhardt. “There are quite a few homes being built and that means new revenue coming on board.”
Gerhardt said Monroe County added 220 new homes last year that averaged over 3,700 square feet. And this year the county has already reached half that number in the first 3 months of 2021, he said.
Emami said the surge in values is confirmation that he was right to be the first commissioner to come out against a millage rate increase.
“I would second my motion that I don’t think we need to go up on taxes,” said Emami. “The reason why property values are so good is that our taxes are so low. We’re shooting ourselves in the foot by trying to be more than what we should be.”
Emami conceded that some newcomers will be surprised at the limited services available compared to Fulton, Henry or Bibb counties, places people are leaving to move to Monroe.
“But if you don’t like it, move back to Bibb County,” said Emami. “Unlike some that want to make it like what they moved from, I have no desire to do that and will fight every way I can to keep it from becoming like Henry County and others.”
Emami said he pays taxes on residential and commercial property as well as undeveloped land, so he feels the pain of county residents hit with higher assessments and therefore higher tax bills. He said he wants to respect property owners’ rights.
“We need to focus more on doing more with less. Period,” said Emami. “I want to know what we’re gonna cut before we add revenues.”
District 2 commissioner Eddie Rowland and District 1 commissioner Lamarcus Davis both said they would study the new information before taking a position.
“That’s good news, ain’t no doubt,” said Rowland. “I don’t want to raise taxes on myself.”
Rowland said he doesn’t want to raise the millage rate but said the county has to get those roads fixed. He said they’re looking at impact fees and other ways to generate more revenue because fire and EMS are lacking too.
Davis said the new surge in values as it relates to property taxes is “a conversation we need to have”, and said he will study and look at it.
Tapley asked for questions to be submitted in writing. In response he wrote: “Those numbers are preliminary and we need a lot more information before we make any decision.” Property tax rates are usually set in August and September.