First Baptist Church Forsyth invited families to an Easter Egg Hunt at Monroe County Recreation Complex on Saturday, March 27 and they came. Hundreds of children arrived with baskets waiting to be filled with spring-colored plastic eggs that held a variety of little prizes.
The open-air event had lots of room for social distancing and for running about on the grass fields. The weather was mild and pleasant in contrast to the storms the day before. A skilled clown made balloon toys to delight the children; balloon swords were probably the most popular, and they were quickly put to use in raging battles.
There were ride-on toys to keep younger children entertained as they waited their turn to hunt for eggs, and older children had the chance to make beaded necklaces. The Easter Bunny gave high fives and photo opportunities.
A llama even came to the Easter egg hunt. He invited children to pet him, talk with him and pose for pictures. His owner said he is 15 years old and has been visiting with children at events throughout his life. He seemed to enjoy the attention.
Carla Niblett took the lead in organizing the event. She said volunteers hid over 3,000 eggs, all donated by First Baptist church members. About 20 volunteers helped hide the eggs and direct activities on Saturday; Niblett said many others helped pack welcome bags and get things ready before Saturday.
Niblett said she has been involved with the annual Easter Egg Hunt since 2013 and as director of First Baptist Church preschool has helped with the school egg hunts for 14 years. The church modified the event this year to adhere to social distancing guidelines, foregoing a cookout and other activities that require more hands-on.
“Community outreach is very important to us at First Baptist,” said Niblett. “If they bring just one family or person to church, whether it’s our church or another church, we’ve met our mission.”
She said the church normally holds three big community events: Easter, Halloween and Vacation Bible School.
The Easter Egg Hunt definitely brought lots of smiles to children’s faces and brought lots of families out to spend the morning together. It’s a good bet that children enjoyed the eggs and prizes in them, the crafts they made and the balloon toys long after the egg hunt was over, and parents and other family members took home some good pictures and memories.
First Baptist Church invites everyone to its Easter worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 4 at 95 West Morse Street, near downtown Forsyth. All are welcome every Sunday for Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., worship at 11 a.m. and on Wednesdays for adult Bible study at 6 p.m. and ReCHARGE at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 478-994-5240.