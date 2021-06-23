It’s Community Unity Monroe Day this weekend, June 26-27 with activities for all ages at Kynette Park. The 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a Car Show and a baseball tournament will all get underway at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Everyone is invited to bring lawn chairs and coolers and safely and responsibly enjoy the fun.
Jon Walton has organized the event as a gift to the community again this year. There will be live entertainment and free food and drinks. Four teams have committed to the baseball tournament, and cars of local owners and out-of-towners are coming. It will be a good time to enjoy some sports competition, the Car Show and time with old friends and new friends. Sponsors include Defy the Odds, No Leaks ENT and Not Law Digital. “We’re going to have a lot of fun, and we plan to inspire some young people,” said Walton.