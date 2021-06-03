Council, administrators are leaving mark on City Hall

On May 13 Mayor Eric Wilson, city manager Janice Hall, city clerk Regina Ivie and council members Chris Hewett, Greg Goolsby, Mike Dodd, Julius Stroud and John Howard met in what will be Council Chambers at the new city hall and held a ceremonial wall signing before sheetrock was put up. Each signed name, title and date along with some words of inspiration.
“We decided to do something a little different,” said Hall. “When it was time for the ceremonial groundbreaking for the new City Hall building, we were in the midst of the shutdown for COVID-19 and unable to gather together. The building construction began, and continues but we still wanted to do something to commemorate the construction.”