Monroe County voters are being asked yet again on the Nov. 3 ballot to raise the local sales tax from 7 to 8 percent for road improvements. The TSPLOST, or ‘Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax’, would levy an additional one cent sales tax on local goods and services for the purpose of resurfacing more than 100 county roads.
If approved, the tax is expected to collect around $17 million over five years beginning on April 1, 2021. Of that $17 million, just over $14.1 million (83.2%) will be distributed to Monroe County, just under $2.6 million (15%) will be distributed to the City of Forsyth and just over $305,000 (1.8%) will be distributed to the City of Culloden.
The TSPLOST has been previously rejected by Monroe County in 2012, 2017 and 2019. However, the situation in 2020 isn’t the same as it was in previous years. In ’12 and ’17, voters were asked to consider a regional TSPLOST, under which projects would benefit all of Middle Georgia. Monroe County voters rejected those taxes. After only three of 12 Georgia regions approved the TSPLOST, the Georgia General Assembly passed a bill allowing for a single county TSPLOST. Since the bill passed, 26 Georgia counties have approved a TSPLOST.
In 2019, the single county TSPLOST referendum failed to pass in Monroe County by the narrow margin of 52% (No) to 48% (Yes). The Monroe County Board of Commissioners decided to have yet another vote this November in the hopes that the margin will tilt the other way this time.
Monroe County maintains about 466 miles of county roads on an annual budget of around $1.4 million. In addition to this, the county receives about half a million annually from the Georgia Department of Transportation and has accrued nearly $4.4 million from a SPLOST approved in 2018. Even so, the cost of paving a single mile of county road is estimated at $125,000 per mile. Using that price model, the cost of repaving all the roads in Monroe County would be around $58 million and could take decades should the TSPLOST fail. If the TSPLOST passes however, it’s estimated that Monroe County could pave just over 113 miles of county roadway over the next five years. That would mean nearly all of the estimated 196 miles of county roads most in need of repair could be resurfaced.
The law requires that the Board of Commissioners adopt a project list that’s publicly available for voters to look at. See Monroe County’s government website for the full list and to see if your road made the cut.