Monroe County commissioners agreed to urge state lawmakers to strengthen gun rights instead of declaring Monroe a sanctuary county for the Second Amendment on Tuesday.
District 3 commissioner John Ambrose, for the second time in as many years, urged commissioners to pass a resolution saying that county deputies will not be tasked with confiscating guns if Congress passes any gun control laws. Ambrose is an NRA official whose annual banquet has raised thousands for the gun rights organization.
“If our guys go out and confiscate guns, they could get hurt,” said Amborse. “The feds ought to be the ones to come out and have to get those. There’s gonna be danger and death.”
Ambrose said deputies are friends and neighbors and they shouldn’t have the onerous task of confiscating guns should President Biden sign a bill from the Democrat majority in Congress limiting gun ownership.
“If they ban semi automatic weapons,” said Ambrose, “we’re gonna get our friends and neighbors killed (rounding up the guns). Let the feds do it.”
Ambrose said 17 other states have passed a similar resolution that local officers would not be enforcing any gun control laws because they would violate the Second Amendment. The idea is to create a sanctuary county, just as many Democrat cities and states have created sanctuaries for illegal aliens, exempting them from immigration enforcement. Ambrose said Habersham County in north Georgia has already adopted such an ordinance.
But county attorney Ben Vaughn cautioned that while he may agree with the gun rights’ sentiment, commissioners do not have the authority to decide what laws are constitutional and should be enforced.
“Who’s gonna decide that?” asked Vaughn rhetorically. “Only a court can determine what’s constitutional.”
For instance, Vaughn said if gun control supporters asked the county for permission to hold a rally on the courthouse square, commissioners would have to allow that under the First Amendment even if they disagreed with their agenda. Vaughn said commissioners may be violating their oaths to uphold the law with such a resolution.
Commissioner Eddie Rowland said sheriff Brad Freeman told him he had no problem with the resolution. But Rowland said rather than passing a resolution, commissioners should just know that Freeman uses common sense and will make the right decision if that time comes.
“I don’t want to violate my oath of office,” said Rowland.
Ambrose questioned how such a resolution violates their oath, when the chief law of the land, the constitution, explicitly forbids Congress from limiting the right to bear arms.
“I just know if they come get mine, they will have to pry them out of my cold dead hands,” said Ambrose.
District 4 commissioner George Emami said there’s precedent for elected officials choosing which laws to enforce. He cited a district attorney who said that if Republicans put limits on abortion he will not enforce them.
“I don’t think anybody went and arrested him for having that stance,” said Emami. “The constitution and rights given there are worth going to jail for and worth fighting for.”
Emami said he used to not understand the importance of firearms, but after the last 1-2 years wit government taking away freedoms, he has decided he wants an AR-15 and he appreciates their value.
“You’re gonna have to pry it out of my cold dead hands, too,” said Emami.
Without a majority, Ambrose withdrew his motion and commissioners agreed to relay their concerns to state lawmakers.